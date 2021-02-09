CN Named One of Montreal’s Top Employers

“I am pleased that CN has once again been named to this prestigious list, especially as it comes following a year of unprecedented challenges and changes. Railroaders play an essential role in the economy every day and this award belongs to all of them. Together, we will continue to build on the elements that make us a top employer while continuing to foster an inclusive, engaging and diverse environment for everyone.” - Dorothea Klein, senior vice-president and chief human resources officer at CN

MONTREAL, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) CN is pleased to be recognized as one of Montreal’s Top Employers for 2021 by Canada’s Top 100 Employers for the seventh consecutive year.

The Montreal Metropolitan region is home to a large portion of the Company’s workforce. More than 3,000 of its employees are located in the area, either working in functions based in its historical downtown headquarters or in one of its many operating terminals in the region.

Montreal's Top Employers honours local employers who provide excellent work conditions and benefits to their employees. This year's winners were announced on February 9, 2021 in a commemorative magazine published in the Montreal Gazette.

CN’s online profile details some of the reasons it was chosen as a winner, such as, the employee and pensioner-run Community Fund, which has raised more than $19.1 million over 10 years for Canadian charities, as well as the CN Railroaders in the Community program, which provides grants to the non-profit organizations its employees volunteer for.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

