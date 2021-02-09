 

Giesecke+Devrient decides to sell a 3.85% stake in secunet Security Networks AG via Accelerated Bookbuilding to increase free float

Giesecke+Devrient decides to sell a 3.85% stake in secunet Security Networks AG via Accelerated Bookbuilding to increase free float

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, February 9, 2021

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, main shareholder of secunet Security Networks AG, intends to place 250,000 shares in secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503), corresponding to 3.85% of the share capital, via M.M.Warburg & CO as part of an accelerated bookbuilding process, starting immediately after publication of this announcement.

The sale of the shares primarily serves to increase the free float and trading volume of secunet Security Networks AG. Beyond the planned placement of shares in secunet Security Networks AG, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH does not intend to further reduce its position as the main shareholder with a stake of over 75% in secunet Security Networks AG. For Giesecke+Devrient, secunet Security Networks AG remains a central pillar of its business model.

 

About Giesecke+Devrient

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is an international Group providing security technology and headquartered in Munich, Germany. Innovations by G+D make the lives of billions of people in the digital and physical world more secure. With its products and solutions, G+D is one of the market and technology leaders in payments, connectivity, identities, and digital infrastructures.

Established in 1852, the company achieved sales of Euro 2.45 billion in the fiscal year 2019 and employs 11,500 people. G+D has a presence in 33 countries. Its customer base includes central and commercial banks, mobile network providers, automotive manufacturers, health insurance companies, and governments and public authorities. Further information: www.gi-de.com.

Contact

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH
Sourour Stanke
Head of Corporate Communications and Government Relations
Tel.+49 89 4119-1166
E-Mail: sourour.stanke@gi-de.com

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH
Prinzregentenstr. 159
81677 Munich, Germany


