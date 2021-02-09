 

BAE Systems Named One of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes

Forbes has recognized BAE Systems as one of “America’s Best Large Employers” of 2021, one of only 500 companies selected. Forbes and its partner, market research firm Statista, chose the companies through an independent survey of 50,000 employees across more than two dozen industries.

The dedication of BAE Systems' workforce shows in everything the company creates and delivers. Photo credit: BAE Systems

“We are honored to be recognized as a top employer, especially following a year that challenged us all in so many ways,” said Tom Arseneault, President and CEO of BAE Systems, Inc. “Our people are our most important asset, and we’re humbled to be recognized for efforts to support them, keep them safe, and create opportunities for them to grow and succeed.”

BAE Systems, Inc. and its 33,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with a skilled workforce of more than 87,000 in over forty countries. The dedication of the workforce shows in everything BAE Systems creates and delivers—from advanced electronic systems to cyber operations and intelligence analysis, from combat vehicles to naval weapons, and from ship maintenance and modernization to vehicle upgrades and services.

In addition to being named by Forbes as one of America’s best large employers, the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index recently named BAE Systems as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.” The company was also recognized as a best place to work by the Disability Equality Index, “Military Friendly Top 10 Employer” by G.I. Jobs, and in 2020 a Top Company for Veterans by U.S. Veterans Magazine. In recent days, BAE Systems was also recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the world’s most admired companies.

“I am incredibly proud of the team at BAE Systems for the passion and ingenuity they bring to executing our mission every day,” said BAE Systems, Inc.’s Senior Vice President for Human Resources and Administration Michelle Murphy. “It’s because of them that we can stay at the cutting edge of technology and services.”



