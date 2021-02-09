 

Natixis press release following BPCE's announcement of its intention to file a tender offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 17:41  |  106   |   |   

                                                                                                                                                 Paris, February 9th, 2021

Natixis press release following BPCE's announcement of its intention to file a tender offer

Natixis's Board of Directors met today and acknowledged BPCE S.A.'s intention to file a project of tender offer to acquire the c. 29.3% of Natixis S.A.’s capital it does not already own1, at a price of 4 euros per Natixis share (cum dividend).

BPCE intends to execute a mandatory squeeze-out procedure for all securities not held by BPCE in the event that minority shareholders do not hold more than 10% of the Company's capital and voting rights following the period of the tender offer.

The proposed offer would be part of an ambitious strategic project that Groupe BPCE intends to examine to underpin Natixis’s future growth and simplify its support functions, which includes the following initiatives:

  • The transfer of Natixis’s insurance and payments activities, which support the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne networks, to BPCE S.A. within the Groupe BPCE's retail businesses, alongside the Retail Banking and Insurance activities and the Financial Solutions and Expertise; the terms and conditions of such transfer would be examined at a later stage;
  • The combination of the global businesses of the Groupe BPCE covering large clients into a “Global Financial Services” structure. This would comprise asset and wealth management activities (“Natixis Investment Managers”, “Natixis Wealth Management”) and corporate and investment banking activities (“Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking”);
  • A simplified organizational structure for the support functions of BPCE, Natixis and its businesses.

After having been informed of the project and in accordance with current regulations and the recommendations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Board of Directors has established an ad hoc committee comprising all the independent members sitting on the Board of Directors.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Natixis press release following BPCE's announcement of its intention to file a tender offer                                                                                                                                                  Paris, February 9th, 2021 Natixis press release following BPCE's announcement of its intention to file …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED ...
T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & ...
Nyxoah receives FDA approval for full-body 1.5T and 3T MRI compatibility for the Genio system to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:38 Uhr
4Q20 & 2020 results
08:45 Uhr
Trading suspension in the perspective of a forthcoming communication
08.02.21
Aktuelle Studie zeigt: Deutsche bleiben Fahrverhalten treu (FOTO)
04.02.21
Natixis monthly equity distribution at January 31, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
9
Natixis - Zeit für ein Comeback!