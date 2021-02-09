Natixis press release following BPCE's announcement of its intention to file a tender offer

Natixis's Board of Directors met today and acknowledged BPCE S.A.'s intention to file a project of tender offer to acquire the c. 29.3% of Natixis S.A.’s capital it does not already own1, at a price of 4 euros per Natixis share (cum dividend).

BPCE intends to execute a mandatory squeeze-out procedure for all securities not held by BPCE in the event that minority shareholders do not hold more than 10% of the Company's capital and voting rights following the period of the tender offer.

The proposed offer would be part of an ambitious strategic project that Groupe BPCE intends to examine to underpin Natixis’s future growth and simplify its support functions, which includes the following initiatives:

The transfer of Natixis’s insurance and payments activities, which support the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne networks, to BPCE S.A. within the Groupe BPCE's retail businesses, alongside the Retail Banking and Insurance activities and the Financial Solutions and Expertise; the terms and conditions of such transfer would be examined at a later stage;

The combination of the global businesses of the Groupe BPCE covering large clients into a “Global Financial Services” structure. This would comprise asset and wealth management activities (“Natixis Investment Managers”, “Natixis Wealth Management”) and corporate and investment banking activities (“Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking”);

A simplified organizational structure for the support functions of BPCE, Natixis and its businesses.

After having been informed of the project and in accordance with current regulations and the recommendations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Board of Directors has established an ad hoc committee comprising all the independent members sitting on the Board of Directors.