Vicore Pharma intends to carry out a directed share issue

The Directed New Share Issue is intended to be carried out through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure which commences immediately after announcement of this press release. Pricing and allocation of the new shares is expected to take place before beginning of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm at 09:00 CET on February 10, 2021. The timing for last application to subscribe, pricing and allocation in the bookbuilding is decided at the discretion of the Company in consultation with its financial advisors. The Company will announce the outcome of the Directed New Share Issue through a press release when the bookbuilding procedure has closed.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Vicore Pharma" or the "Company") today announces its intention to carry out a directed share issue corresponding to approximately SEK 300 million to institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure (the "Directed New Share Issue").

Vicore Pharma intends to use the potential issue proceeds to finance (i) the Phase III clinical trial in COVID-19 patients anticipated to start in Q2 2021 and expected to be fully recruited by the end of Q4 2021, (ii) C21 manufacturing and scale up activities including tech transfer, GMP manufacturing and GMP production of capsules, (iii) strengthening the Company's IPF franchise and (iv) general corporate purposes.

The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to further diversify the ownership base in the Company among Swedish as well as international institutional investors, and to raise capital in a time and cost-efficient manner. Given that the subscription price in the Directed New Share Issue will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, it is the board of directors' assessment that the subscription price will be determined in accordance with market conditions.

Provided that the board of directors resolves upon the Directed New Share Issue, a notice to an Extraordinary General Meeting will be published in order to approve the board of directors' resolution on the Directed New Share Issue. A notice is expected to be published in connection with the announcement of the outcome of the bookbuilding. Existing shareholders, including the Company's principal owners HealthCap VII L.P., Swedbank Robur Fonder, AP4, Protem Wessman AB, Handelsbanken Fonder and Länsförsäkringar Fonder, together holding approximately 58 percent of the shares and votes in the Company, have undertaken, or indicated an intention, to vote in favour of the board of directors' resolution to issue new shares at the Extraordinary General Meeting.