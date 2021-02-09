Linedata Services 2020 Revenue
Linedata Services
|2019
|2020
|Change
|ASSET MANAGEMENT(*)
|113.3
|109.6
|-3.2%
|LENDING & LEASING
|56.3
|51.4
|-8.8%
|TOTAL LINEDATA
|169.7
|161.0
|-5.1%
Rounded and unaudited figures (€ m) (*)The "Other" segment, made up of insurance and retirement savings, has been integrated into AM.
Neuilly-sur-Seine, 9 February 2021 - Linedata (LIN:FP) generated revenue of €161.0 million in 2020, down 5,1% compared with 2019 (-4.0% on a like-for-like basis).
As expected, activity picked up in Q4, generating revenue of €46.0 million, an increase of 2.6% (+6.6% on a like-for-like basis).
The recurring share of revenue in 2020 increased both as a percentage (79% in 2020 vs. 75% in 2019) and in absolute value (+€0.8 million). This growth confirms the sustainability of Linedata's business model, even in a difficult economic environment.
Order intake came in at €55.5 million, an increase of 7.8% compared with the previous period.
Performance analysis by segment:
ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: €28.4M, +2.8%; Q2: €27.0M, -7.3%; Q3: €25.6M, -5.0%; Q4: €28.7M, -3.3%)
The Asset Management segment contracted by 3.2% in 2020.
