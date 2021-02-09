Paris, February 9th, 2021

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announces the availability of its 2020 audited consolidated financial statements.

The French version of this document was filed with the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF) on February 9th, 2021. The English translation of this document may be consulted in the Publications section of the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com).