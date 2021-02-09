LVMH availability of 2020 audited consolidated financial statements
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 09.02.2021, 17:51 | 41 | 0 |
Paris, February 9th, 2021
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announces the availability of its 2020 audited consolidated financial statements.
The French version of this document was filed with the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF) on February 9th, 2021. The English translation of this document may be consulted in the Publications section of the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com).
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu LVMH - Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE!
Long
Basispreis 492,44€
Hebel 12,64
Ask 5,00
Short
Basispreis 570,98€
Hebel 12,32
Ask 0,33
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0