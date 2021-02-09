 

North America Doors and Windows Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 67 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 18:00  |  62   |   |   

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this North America doors and windows market report.

Arizton_Logo

The North America doors and windows market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. Doors and windows market in North America would realize an absolute growth of over 26% with incremental revenue growth of around USD 14 billion between 2020 to 2026.
  2. Rising demand for home renovation activities is driving the market for replacement doors and windows which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% in terms of revenue with incremental growth of approximately USD 9 billion during forecast period.
  3. Rise is new home construction and home renovation in the US is rising the demand for residential doors and windows with high growth of over 4% and incremental growth of around USD 12 billion.
  4. Registering a high growth CAGR of approximately 5% in terms of unit shipment between 2020-2026, the global market for glass doors and windows is expected to reach over 3 million units by 2026.
  5. Growing demand for energy efficiency building owing to rise in environmental concern among people across the region is driving the market for plastic doors and windows growing at a CAGR of over 4% in terms of revenue during forecast period.
  6. The US contributes majority share in doors and windows market in North America with around 91% in 2020 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during forecast period in terms of revenue.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, material, end-user, installation, operation, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 24 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/north-america-doors-and-windows-market-size-analysis 

North America Doors and Windows Market – Segmentation

  • Wood and plastic are the preferred materials for internal doors in North America, increasing their market shares. Hardwood and metals are majorly used for exterior doors. The rise in reconstruction and renovation activities in the region is expected to influence the doors and windows market growth.
  • Interior doors and windows accounted for over 13% and 11% shares in revenue and unit shipments, respectively, in 2020. The increasing popularity of home improvement projects is one of the major factors accelerating the market's growth. While the US is one of the largest markets for interior doors and windows, the rise in disposable incomes and increased home renovation projects are likely to aid the market's growth.
  • Based on material, the plastic segment led the major North America doors and windows market share of over 43%, followed by metal with over 32%, and wood by 20% in 2020. The housing sector is likely to witness several renovation projects, and the consumer sentiment is skewed toward quality and affordable options, making plastic a preferred material choice.

North America Doors and Windows Market by Product

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

North America Doors and Windows Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 67 Billion by 2026 - Arizton CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this North America doors and windows market report. The North America doors and windows market is expected to grow at a CAGR of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Artmarket.com fosters art market transparency via Artprice subscriptions
Exclusive Survey Results: Two-Thirds of Pension Funds Don't Monitor FX Costs
Antiseptics And Disinfectants Market Size Worth $105.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Transtema Selects Polystar to Deliver Virtual NOC Automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) From ...
Growatt became the largest residential PV inverter supplier in Brazil
Styrenics Circular Solutions shows with further challenge test success that polystyrene can be ...
Celigo Wins a G2 Best Software for 2021 Award
Automotive Motors Market to Garner $36.66 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
En+ Group's Metals segment and Hodaka agree low carbon aluminium partnership
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods