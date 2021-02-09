North America Doors and Windows Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 67 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 09.02.2021, 18:00 | 62 | 0 | 0 09.02.2021, 18:00 | CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this North America doors and windows market report. The North America doors and windows market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: Doors and windows market in North America would realize an absolute growth of over 26% with incremental revenue growth of around USD 14 billion between 2020 to 2026. Rising demand for home renovation activities is driving the market for replacement doors and windows which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% in terms of revenue with incremental growth of approximately USD 9 billion during forecast period. Rise is new home construction and home renovation in the US is rising the demand for residential doors and windows with high growth of over 4% and incremental growth of around USD 12 billion . Registering a high growth CAGR of approximately 5% in terms of unit shipment between 2020-2026, the global market for glass doors and windows is expected to reach over 3 million units by 2026. Growing demand for energy efficiency building owing to rise in environmental concern among people across the region is driving the market for plastic doors and windows growing at a CAGR of over 4% in terms of revenue during forecast period. The US contributes majority share in doors and windows market in North America with around 91% in 2020 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during forecast period in terms of revenue. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, material, end-user, installation, operation, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 24 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/north-america-doors-and-windows-market-size-analysis North America Doors and Windows Market – Segmentation Wood and plastic are the preferred materials for internal doors in North America , increasing their market shares. Hardwood and metals are majorly used for exterior doors. The rise in reconstruction and renovation activities in the region is expected to influence the doors and windows market growth.

Interior doors and windows accounted for over 13% and 11% shares in revenue and unit shipments, respectively, in 2020. The increasing popularity of home improvement projects is one of the major factors accelerating the market's growth. While the US is one of the largest markets for interior doors and windows, the rise in disposable incomes and increased home renovation projects are likely to aid the market's growth.

Based on material, the plastic segment led the major North America doors and windows market share of over 43%, followed by metal with over 32%, and wood by 20% in 2020. The housing sector is likely to witness several renovation projects, and the consumer sentiment is skewed toward quality and affordable options, making plastic a preferred material choice. North America Doors and Windows Market by Product Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



