 

Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup

In 1921 Indian Motorcycle unveiled the iconic Indian Chief, one of the most historic and influential motorcycles of all time. Now, in celebration of 100 years, America’s First Motorcycle Company is unleashing three new, totally reimagined Indian Chief models for its 2022 lineup. Combining iconic, American V-twin style with modern performance and technology, Indian Motorcycle designed the new Chief with a simplistic and mechanical aesthetic that pays homage to the glory days of American motorcycling.

In celebration of 100 years, Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company is unleashing three new, totally reimagined Indian Chief models for its 2022 lineup. Featured in this photo is the Chief Bobber Dark Horse which starts at $18,999 and is available in Black Smoke, Titanium Smoke, and Sagebrush Smoke. (Photo: Business Wire)

All based on a timeless, simplistic steel-tube frame and powered by Indian Motorcycle’s powerful Thunderstroke motor, the new Indian Chief, Indian Chief Bobber and Indian Super Chief offer three unique takes on the classic American V-twin, each appealing to a slightly different rider.

The new Chief provides a stripped-down riding experience where power, minimalism and attitude lead the way. It reaches back to the glory days of American V-twins when hitting the road to nowhere, with good friends and only the essentials, was the stuff of legends. Then there’s the new Chief Bobber. With bulky tires wrapped around spoke wheels, a muscled-up front end and a solo bobber seat, the Chief Bobber pays stylistic homage to the classic post-war era V-twins, bobbed and chopped by military veterans and blue-collar rebels, intent on breaking the mold. And finally, Indian Motorcycle offers the Super Chief, with saddlebags and a windshield, it offers a bit more versatility and begs riders for longer miles and even bolder escapes.

“The Indian Chief is a truly iconic motorcycle and what better way to celebrate its 100th birthday than unleashing an entirely new Indian Chief lineup,” said Mike Dougherty, President of Motorcycles. “These bikes capture the mechanical simplicity and attitude of classic American V-twins, yet bring it all forward with modern sophistication and features. We could not be more thrilled to bring this new platform into our lineup.”

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Polaris Named to Fortune’s Most Admired Companies List
28.01.21
Polaris Declares Increase in Cash Dividend
26.01.21
Indian Motorcycle Raises the Bar for Its Category-defying FTR With Enhancements That Deliver the Ultimate Combination of Style & Performance
26.01.21
Polaris Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
14.01.21
Polaris Unveils New 2021 RANGER and Sportsman Limited-Edition Models
14.01.21
Polaris Takes Trail Riding to the Next Level with the New RZR Trail Lineup

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
3
Polaris Introduces Industry-Leading Service Program to Make Powersports Ownership Easier, More Conve