Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA) (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE/nCLE) platform, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study on pancreatic cystic lesion (PCL) risk stratification using artificial intelligence (AI) models for nCLE image classification and the publication of a new peer-reviewed meta-analysis on endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) guided nCLE for PCL evaluation.

The majority of PCLs incidentally found in the population represent intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs), a precursor of pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Current standard of care relies on a combination of clinical history, imaging, EUS features, and cyst fluid cytology for identification of IPMNs with advanced neoplasia. Today, approximately half of the IPMNs that undergo surgical resection are ultimately found to have low- or intermediate-grade dysplasia. To avoid unnecessary resections of indolent lesions considering the high post-operative morbidity (30%) and mortality (2.1%) rates, more accurate methods to diagnose IPMNs are crucial to guide patient management including surgical decisions.