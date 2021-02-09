 

ESI Group 2020 Sales: Resilient, in Line With Group’s Expectations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 18:00  |  68   |   |   

Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), Paris, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), releases its sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 (period from October 1st to December 31st) and the full year (period from January 1st to December 31st) approved by the Board of Directors on February 8th, 2021.

Cristel de Rouvray, Chief Executive Officer of ESI Group, comments:

In 2020, in one of the worst health and economic crises in our lifetimes, ESI demonstrated the resilience of its business model. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics to allow industries to take the right decisions at the right time. We increased our engagement with customers, limited our revenue decrease and continued our corporate transformation. It is now clear that 2021 will be a year of accelerating innovation in the industries we serve as the Covid crisis demonstrated to all our customers and prospects the urgency of change, to seek considerable gains in performance at economic, human and environmental levels. We will build on our extensive installed base of the world’s leading innovators while extending the value we deliver to our customers through outcome solutions. We start 2021 with the confidence in our repeat business and in our ability to execute on opportunities to extend our reach.”

Fourth quarter of 2020 confirms positive trend

The resilience of the business model observed in the first three quarters continued even more strongly in the fourth quarter of 2020 with sales of 29.9 million euros, down -7.4% at constant exchange rates. The product mix shifted in favour of licenses, which now account for 76.9% of sales compared with 73.0% in Q4 2019, at €23.0 million, a decline of just -2.3% (compared with -3.9% in Q3, -9.7% in Q2 and -4.8% in Q1).

In a reversal of the trend from the 1st three quarters, new businesses remained stable in Q4 (+0.7% YoY at €4m at constant exchange rates).

On a sectoral level, the aeronautics reversed the trend and grew by 7.7% in Q4, thanks to consulting, after nine months heavily impacted by the industry slowdown.

Full year 2020: resiliency and increase in the share of licenses in sales

In a very difficult global context that impacted near term investments in industry, ESI Group has demonstrated the resilience of its business model based on recurring licenses contracts. While the Licenses revenue decreased by -5.1% at constant rate (€109.2m), the repeat business remained stable. The product mix thus shifted in favour of licenses, which accounted for 82.4% of sales in 2020 compared with 79.3% in the previous year.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ESI Group 2020 Sales: Resilient, in Line With Group’s Expectations Regulatory News: ESI Group (Paris:ESI), Paris, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), releases its sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 (period from October 1st to December 31st) and the full year (period from January 1st to December 31st) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Tilray Announces Agreement with Grow Pharma to Import and Distribute Medical Cannabis Products in ...
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Coty Maintains Momentum in Q2
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
ESI Group announces governance evolution
05.02.21
ESI Group: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares
27.01.21
ESI Group Contributes to the Reforestation of the Planet by Planting 10,000 Trees by 2025
15.01.21
ESI Group: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares
14.01.21
ESI Group to Collaborate on R&D French Project for Sustainable Automotive Aluminum Solutions