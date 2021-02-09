ESI Group (Paris:ESI), Paris, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), releases its sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 (period from October 1 st to December 31 st ) and the full year (period from January 1 st to December 31 st ) approved by the Board of Directors on February 8 th , 2021.

“In 2020, in one of the worst health and economic crises in our lifetimes, ESI demonstrated the resilience of its business model. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics to allow industries to take the right decisions at the right time. We increased our engagement with customers, limited our revenue decrease and continued our corporate transformation. It is now clear that 2021 will be a year of accelerating innovation in the industries we serve as the Covid crisis demonstrated to all our customers and prospects the urgency of change, to seek considerable gains in performance at economic, human and environmental levels. We will build on our extensive installed base of the world’s leading innovators while extending the value we deliver to our customers through outcome solutions. We start 2021 with the confidence in our repeat business and in our ability to execute on opportunities to extend our reach.”

Fourth quarter of 2020 confirms positive trend

The resilience of the business model observed in the first three quarters continued even more strongly in the fourth quarter of 2020 with sales of 29.9 million euros, down -7.4% at constant exchange rates. The product mix shifted in favour of licenses, which now account for 76.9% of sales compared with 73.0% in Q4 2019, at €23.0 million, a decline of just -2.3% (compared with -3.9% in Q3, -9.7% in Q2 and -4.8% in Q1).

In a reversal of the trend from the 1st three quarters, new businesses remained stable in Q4 (+0.7% YoY at €4m at constant exchange rates).

On a sectoral level, the aeronautics reversed the trend and grew by 7.7% in Q4, thanks to consulting, after nine months heavily impacted by the industry slowdown.

Full year 2020: resiliency and increase in the share of licenses in sales

In a very difficult global context that impacted near term investments in industry, ESI Group has demonstrated the resilience of its business model based on recurring licenses contracts. While the Licenses revenue decreased by -5.1% at constant rate (€109.2m), the repeat business remained stable. The product mix thus shifted in favour of licenses, which accounted for 82.4% of sales in 2020 compared with 79.3% in the previous year.