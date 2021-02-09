 

Walmart and Sam’s Club Pharmacies Administer COVID-19 Vaccines Through Federal Retail Pharmacy Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 18:00  |  52   |   |   

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb. 12, 2021. More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care. In addition to the 22 states, Walmart and Sam’s Club will support the vaccination efforts as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The retailer is also currently administering vaccinations under the state allocation in 11 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country.

With 150 million customers and members passing through our doors each week, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists can safely and easily reach customers and members where they’re already shopping for household and health care essentials. The company worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and states taking into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local health care resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Walmart Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 128,32€
Hebel 8,62
Ask 1,46
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 162,48€
Hebel 7,90
Ask 1,40
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The company also looked at pharmacies located in Medically Underserved Areas, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration. For example, the Walmart store in Brewton, Alabama, was chosen because it is in a designated medically underserved area and is the only location to administer the vaccine for 102 miles.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re at the heart of many rural and underserved communities, and we are committed to providing access to vaccines as groups become eligible,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, said. “Vaccinations to achieve widespread immunity are important for re-opening across the country. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communites, customers and associates to reach that goal.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club are partnering with CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states, including:

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wyoming

Among these states, Walmart will be the sole preferred pharmacy partner under the federal program in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maine, Nevada, Tennessee and Wyoming. For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/COVID-vaccine.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Walmart and Sam’s Club Pharmacies Administer COVID-19 Vaccines Through Federal Retail Pharmacy Program Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb. 12, 2021. More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Tilray Announces Agreement with Grow Pharma to Import and Distribute Medical Cannabis Products in ...
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Coty Maintains Momentum in Q2
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Consumer Health Trends are Fueling an Infant Nutrition Surge
02.02.21
Walmart and Sam’s Club Pharmacies Are Ready to Administer Through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program
02.02.21
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Walmart Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by Firm – WMT
30.01.21
Plug Power: Warum der Einstieg von Blackrock kein Vertrauensbeweis ist
29.01.21
WMT Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Walmart Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
28.01.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 28.01.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
28.01.21
Walmart Announces Expanded Vision and New Name for its Media Business
28.01.21
ROUNDUP 2: Apple bricht Rekorde im Weihnachtsquartal - 90 Millionen iPhones
28.01.21
Plug Power: Woran du schnell merkst, dass du mitten in einer Blase bist!
28.01.21
ROUNDUP: Apple bricht Rekorde im Weihnachtsquartal

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
48
Wal-Mart: Aktuell ein Kauf?