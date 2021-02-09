Walmart and Sam’s Club Pharmacies Administer COVID-19 Vaccines Through Federal Retail Pharmacy Program

With 150 million customers and members passing through our doors each week, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists can safely and easily reach customers and members where they’re already shopping for household and health care essentials. The company worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and states taking into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local health care resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb. 12, 2021. More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care. In addition to the 22 states, Walmart and Sam’s Club will support the vaccination efforts as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The retailer is also currently administering vaccinations under the state allocation in 11 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country.

The company also looked at pharmacies located in Medically Underserved Areas, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration. For example, the Walmart store in Brewton, Alabama, was chosen because it is in a designated medically underserved area and is the only location to administer the vaccine for 102 miles.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re at the heart of many rural and underserved communities, and we are committed to providing access to vaccines as groups become eligible,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, said. “Vaccinations to achieve widespread immunity are important for re-opening across the country. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communites, customers and associates to reach that goal.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club are partnering with CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states, including:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wyoming

Among these states, Walmart will be the sole preferred pharmacy partner under the federal program in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maine, Nevada, Tennessee and Wyoming. For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/COVID-vaccine.