JOM Group wins ROSSMANN's German performance account

Hamburg (ots) - The Hamburg-based JOM Group, agency for hybrid marketing
communication, is pleased to announce another new client for the beginning of
the year: Dirk ROSSMANN GmbH. The media experts at JOM have been responsible for
the performance marketing budget of the German pharmacy chain since the
beginning of the year. The team headed by JOM Managing Director Henning Ehlert
won through in an extensive multi-stage screening and selection process, which
was overseen by cherrypicker, the Hamburg marketing consultancy. The tender
included implementing a test campaign in autumn 2020, during which JOM excelled.
The mandate encompasses both strategic consulting and operational implementation
of digital performance campaigns for the German market, as well as designing and
creating associated digital advertising materials.

Petra Czora, Marketing Director at Dirk ROSSMANN GmbH : "We have found JOM to be
an innovative and proactive partner, with whom we can implement both advertising
campaigns as well as material design. We are expecting a wide-ranging synergy
effect to come out of this, with even greater success for our campaigns within
the market. We were impressed by the transparency of the JOM team, as well as
their agility and excellent performance know-how. We have an agency partner in
JOM who, in addition to optimising performance in the digital area, has the
footfall in Rossmann's stores firmly in mind. That was something very important
to us, so we are looking forward to working together with them."

Henning Ehlert, Managing Director JOM : "We are very proud and delighted that we
were able to convince the expert team at ROSSMANN of our strategy, our approach
and ultimately our own team. This comprises a conscious mix of generalists and
specialists in the respective fields, with the aim of breaking down typical silo
thinking and being able to implement our holistic approach. The two mandates and
the interplay between media and creative allow us to realise the full potential
of performance measures."

Brief profile of ROSSMANN

Pioneer of the pharmacy in Germany, Dirk Roßmann opened the first "Market for
Pharmacy Products" in Hannover in 1972. Today, ROSSMANN (headquartered in
Burgwedel near Hannover), with 56,300 employees in Europe and 4,244 stores -
2,233 of which are in Germany - is one of the largest pharmacy chains in Europe
(as of January 2021). With 21,700 pharmacy items, including 4,600 in their 28
own brands, ROSSMANN has a particularly extensive range covering all areas of
daily life. Customers have also been able to shop online for the wide range of
products since 1999. Customers particularly value the range of products in the
online shop - including 2,700 exclusive items - as well as information about
various topics. Moreover, ROSSMANN attaches great importance to sustainability.
The company works tirelessly to make its products and packaging ever more
sustainable. Its ecological and social commitment is being further expanded
across all areas of the company. Turnover in 2020: EUR 10.35 billion (Germany:
EUR 7.33 billion).

Brief profile of JOM

JOM combines the services of a media agency offering the highest possible
long-term budget efficiency with the expertise of a digital agency specialising
in performance marketing. JOM was founded by Michael Jäschke in 1997 and employs
70 people in Germany. JOM is an owner-managed, independent company focusing on
Germany, Austria and Switzerland. With a billing volume amounting to
approximately EUR325 million, JOM is one of Germany's top five owner-managed
media agencies. The same applies for performance marketing agencies.

JOM is a member of OMG and the German Federal Association of the Digital Economy
(BVDW). Its core competencies include media consulting in all online and offline
media, performance marketing, content/social media marketing, online/PR, online
creation, and regional marketing with every form of strategic planning as the
basis.

JOM follows the proven principle of hybrid marketing communication that was
developed by the company itself, and which is only available to JOM clients.
This means that the agency can put together an optimum combination of all
imaginable communication channels for each individual task, integrate them into
the online segment, fill them with content and therefore guarantee its clients
maximum long-term budget efficiency.

JOM Group press contact:

Volker Neumann
Tel: +49 (0)40-27822-0
Email: mailto:volker.neumann@jom-group.com
Web: http://www.jom-group.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/137516/4834453
OTS: JOM Group


