JOM Group wins ROSSMANN's German performance account

Henning Ehlert, Managing Director JOM : "We are very proud and delighted that wewere able to convince the expert team at ROSSMANN of our strategy, our approachand ultimately our own team. This comprises a conscious mix of generalists andspecialists in the respective fields, with the aim of breaking down typical silothinking and being able to implement our holistic approach. The two mandates andthe interplay between media and creative allow us to realise the full potentialof performance measures."Brief profile of ROSSMANNPioneer of the pharmacy in Germany, Dirk Roßmann opened the first "Market forPharmacy Products" in Hannover in 1972. Today, ROSSMANN (headquartered inBurgwedel near Hannover), with 56,300 employees in Europe and 4,244 stores -2,233 of which are in Germany - is one of the largest pharmacy chains in Europe(as of January 2021). With 21,700 pharmacy items, including 4,600 in their 28own brands, ROSSMANN has a particularly extensive range covering all areas ofdaily life. Customers have also been able to shop online for the wide range ofproducts since 1999. Customers particularly value the range of products in theonline shop - including 2,700 exclusive items - as well as information aboutvarious topics. Moreover, ROSSMANN attaches great importance to sustainability.The company works tirelessly to make its products and packaging ever moresustainable. Its ecological and social commitment is being further expandedacross all areas of the company. Turnover in 2020: EUR 10.35 billion (Germany:EUR 7.33 billion).Brief profile of JOMJOM combines the services of a media agency offering the highest possiblelong-term budget efficiency with the expertise of a digital agency specialisingin performance marketing. JOM was founded by Michael Jäschke in 1997 and employs70 people in Germany. JOM is an owner-managed, independent company focusing onGermany, Austria and Switzerland. With a billing volume amounting toapproximately EUR325 million, JOM is one of Germany's top five owner-managedmedia agencies. The same applies for performance marketing agencies.JOM is a member of OMG and the German Federal Association of the Digital Economy(BVDW). Its core competencies include media consulting in all online and offlinemedia, performance marketing, content/social media marketing, online/PR, onlinecreation, and regional marketing with every form of strategic planning as thebasis.JOM follows the proven principle of hybrid marketing communication that wasdeveloped by the company itself, and which is only available to JOM clients.This means that the agency can put together an optimum combination of allimaginable communication channels for each individual task, integrate them intothe online segment, fill them with content and therefore guarantee its clientsmaximum long-term budget efficiency.JOM Group press contact:Volker NeumannTel: +49 (0)40-27822-0Email: mailto:volker.neumann@jom-group.comWeb: http://www.jom-group.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/137516/4834453OTS: JOM Group