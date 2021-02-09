Groupe BPCE announces a simplification of its structure and a public tender offer (« offre publique d’achat simplifiée ») on Natixis’ shares, followed by a potential mandatory squeeze-out

As part of the preparation of its strategic plan, Groupe BPCE wishes to grant itself enhanced strategic flexibility and a simplified corporate structure. The strategic plan to be presented in June will accelerate the development of Groupe BPCE’s three core activities: Retail Banking & Insurance, Asset & Wealth Management, and Corporate & Investment Banking.

To that end, BPCE S.A., Natixis S.A.’s majority shareholder, today announces its intent to acquire the c. 29.3% of Natixis S.A.’s capital it does not already own1, and to file a public tender offer (« offre publique d’achat simplifiée ») with France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The tender offer, for a cash consideration of 4.00 euros per Natixis share (cum dividend2), will be subject to the AMF’s approval.

Provided the required conditions are met, the tender offer will be followed by a mandatory squeeze-out.

BPCE’s Supervisory Board approved the proposed transaction and authorised the filing of the Offer with the AMF.

A TRANSACTION SIMPLIFYING AND REINFORCING ONE OF EUROPE’S LEADING BANKING GROUPS

Over the last ten years, Groupe BPCE has become one of Europe’s leading banking groups. Its cooperative universal bank model is decentralised and organised around three activities (Retail Banking & Insurance, Asset & Wealth Management, and Corporate & Investment Banking), covering all customer segments (retail customers, professionals, corporates, and institutional clients).

At a time of significant changes in the competitive landscape of financial institutions across Europe, and in light of a new, post-health crisis economic cycle, the Group wishes to enhance the development of its businesses, by providing them with the means to increase their strategic flexibility, accelerate their development for the benefit of their customers and their performance, by simplifying its organisation.

To reach this goal and as part of its upcoming strategic plan, Groupe BPCE wishes to study, together with its corporate bodies, an evolution of its organisation with:

On one side, the retail businesses, including Retail Banking and Insurance (BPA), Financial Solutions and Expertise (SEF), and now also Insurance and Payment businesses. This would complete the movement initiated with the successful creation of the SEF division. Insurance and Payment businesses might report directly to BPCE S.A.; the terms of such a combination would be analysed at a later stage;

On the other side, the Groupe BPCE’s global businesses serving Large and Global Customers: Asset and Wealth Management (« Natixis Investment Managers » and « Natixis Wealth Management »), and Corporate and Investment Banking (« Natixis CIB ») would be gathered within a new structure « Global Financial Services »;

A clearer model for the support functions of BPCE, Natixis and its businesses with simplified functional links.

This study will be carried out regardless of the tender offer’s outcome.