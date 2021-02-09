Volta Finance Limited - Net Asset Value as at 31 January 2021

AXA IM has published the Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta Finance” or “Volta”) monthly report for January. The full report is attached to this release and will be available on Volta’s website shortly ( www.voltafinance.com ).

PERFORMANCE and PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

In line with the second half of 2020, 2021 is starting well for Volta with a January performance at +3.9%. Although most equity markets were hesitating between the positive but limited progress in terms of vaccination and the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic with its new variants, CLO markets were continuing to perform well based on more optimistic market views.

For example, in December, Moody’s upgraded 38 US CLO debt tranches and put on watch for potential upgrade 188 more. Fitch announced in January that it may consider positive revisions in the coming weeks or months following an overall review of the consequences of the Covid-19 crisis. Around year-end, new forecasts for default rates for the US and European loan markets were published and they were again revised downward. Although we are conscious that this default cycle is far from over (we still expect defaults in relation to the pandemic to spread at least to the end of 2022), default rates can be expected to be in the area of 3 to 4% per year. This level is clearly manageable for CLO managers. In the US, for the third consecutive month, we saw a decrease of the trailing 12-month default rate measure to 3.4% (2.1% in Europe).

As a consequence, Volta’s January performance was driven by its CLO buckets. The monthly asset class performances** were in euro: +-1.2% for Bank Balance Sheet transactions, +5.9% for CLO equity tranches; +4.1% for CLO Debt; +0.7% for Cash Corporate Credit deals (this bucket comprises funds that have a one-month delay in publishing their NAV); and +0.8% for ABS.

For months we have been highlighting that one consequence of the spread compression on CLO debt is to open the door for CLO refinancing and reset to reduce the average cost of debt that constitutes the embedded leverage for CLO equity positions. As of the end of January 2021, the total cost of debt for CLOs is at its lowest level for the last 2 years and, for Volta, we have started the process of refinancing or resetting some CLOs where we control the equity tranche. Combining US and European CLO markets, January 2021 was the most active January month in recent memory for CLO Refi and Reset activity and we expect the full year to remain very active.