- Subscription video on demand (SVoD) to take a sizable pie of the consumer spending on VoD contents in next ten years, personalized content to gather steam

- Growing consumption of pay-per-view programs and movies presents a vast horizon for revenue generation for players in the video-on-demand (VoD) market, global valuation to touch US$ 145,647.0 Mn by 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Video-on-demand (VoD) services for enabling consumers to stream and download video contents are gaining popularity in sports, entertainment, education, and TV commerce. Video on demand has substantial altered the contours of interactive TV for viewing video contents for consumers on range of mobile devices, and are delivered through internet. There has been growing subscriptions for VoD among consumers who prefer smartphones and smart TV for viewing contents.

The proliferating demand for on-demand entertainment has spurred the expansion of VoD channels by service providers in the VoD market. Expansion of OTT platforms is also adding momentum. The array of pay-per-view programs available for viewing through VoD models is constantly expanding, fueling the strides. Subscription video on demand (SVoD) and advertisement video on demand (AVoD) have emerged as popular business models service providers adhere to consolidate their positions in the VoD market.

The video on demand market will clock CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2030, and reach worth of US$ 145,647.0 Mn by the end of this forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11831

Key Findings of Video on Demand (VoD) Market

VoD Streaming Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Picks Up Pace

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) is increasingly being used for delivering video on demand. The presence of reliable internet connection and the availability of good networking resources has made VoD through IPTV an attractive proposition for service providers in the video on demand market. Amazon Prime and Netflix are expanding their share of VoD consumption to different geographies, supported by constant advances in IPTV.