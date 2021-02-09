 

Aurora Spine Announces Listing of Shares to OTCQB Exchange

- New Listing to improve shareholder outreach in US -

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB Venture"), a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company will trade on the OTCQB Venture under symbol "ASAPF" (links to http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ASAPF/quote); the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ASG".

Aurora Spine trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

“We are pleased to list Aurora Spine shares on the OTCQB Venture Market,” said Trent J. Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine. “This move will allow Aurora Spine to improve its status as a publicly traded company by now enabling US-based investors to seamlessly get involved in Aurora. We believe this new listing will also assist us in our investor awareness program in the US, which we embarked on during 2020 and add credibility and transparency among our customers, physicians and patients that use Aurora Spine products.”

Mr. Northcutt added, “This listing is very timely for Aurora Spine as we embark on continued growth by focusing on developing and selling more proprietary products. We have several new product launches slated in 2021 and look forward to sharing those announcements with investors as they evolve.”

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain management markets through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt
President and Chief Executive Officer
(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse
Chief Financial Officer
(760) 424-2004
www.aurora-spine.com
www.aurorapaincare.com

Adam Lowensteiner
LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC
Phoenix | New York
Telephone: 646-829-9700
arosf@lythampartners.com




Aurora Spine Announces Listing of Shares to OTCQB Exchange - New Listing to improve shareholder outreach in US - CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical …

