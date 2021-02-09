 

Umicore - Transparency notifications by BlackRock, Inc.

09.02.2021, 18:30   

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has recently notified Umicore that it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% for the total of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments. 

Summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total
2 February 2021 4 February 2021 4.25% 0.80% 5.04%

The most recent notification contains the following information:

  • Date of notification: 4 February 2021
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 2 February 2021
  • Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 5%
  • Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.
  • Denominator: 246,400,000
  • Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here.

For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68                                      eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck +32 2 227 74 34                                   aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com

About Umicore

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life. 

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life. 

Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 1.6 billion (turnover of € 10.0 billion) in the first half of 2020 and currently employs just below 11,000 people. 




Wertpapier


