GRENKE AG: Letter from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board to Investors 09.02.2021

We have heard your call for more transparency regarding the resignation of our Board of Directors member, Mark Kindermann, loud and clear and would like to respond to it in detail.

In the course of the ongoing audits by KPMG and Mazars, there had already been some qualitative indications and findings regarding the Internal Audit and Compliance organisation. The imminent reason for Mark Kindermann's resignation was BaFin's criticism of Internal Audit and Compliance processes in the course of the ongoing audits by Mazars.

It is important for me to emphasize: None of these criticisms by BaFin suggest any direct impact on the company's balance sheet or profit and loss statement. Nor do BaFin's statements in any way call into question the information published on December 16, 2020 about the expert opinion by Warth & Klein Grant Thornton and the separate audit by KPMG.

In the case of Internal Audit, BaFin's criticisms related to the quality of working papers, the ability of the Board of Directors to discard identified deficiencies, to the fact that Internal Audit did not initiate its own investigation into the Viceroy allegations, the quantitative staffing of Internal Audit, and to Internal Audit's restricted access to certain company confidential information until the beginning of last year (2020).

Criticism of the Compliance function related to procedural weaknesses in the documentation of related parties, insufficient traceability of updates to the Compliance manual, questions about the metrics for assessing compliance risks, insufficient documentation of the Compliance function's written annual reports, and, again, inadequate staffing of the Compliance function.

On the basis of these findings, BaFin sent a letter of consultation to the company and gave notice that it would decide whether to dismiss Mark Kindermann as a member of the Board of Directors after a deadline to submit comments had expired.