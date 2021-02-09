 

Adventist Health Announces the Acquisition of Vallejo Behavioral Health Services by Acadia Healthcare

To strengthen behavioral health services in Solano County, Adventist Health Vallejo, which has served as the county’s behavioral treatment center of choice for nearly 25 years, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to sell the hospital and its behavioral health services to Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC), a leading provider of behavioral healthcare in the United States.

“Behavioral health and well-being are central to Adventist Health’s mission, and we are committed to taking actions that meet the needs of our communities,” said Steven Herber, MD, president of Adventist Health services in Vallejo and St. Helena. “Acadia has the national and local experience, clinical expertise and proven track record to be an ideal community partner. They share our vision of enhancing the hospital’s capabilities to provide high-quality behavioral health and substance use services.”

Adventist Health Vallejo, a 61-bed psychiatric hospital that is operated as a service of Adventist Health St. Helena, provides inpatient and outpatient care. Its services include short-term psychiatric care for children, adolescents and adults as well as partial hospitalization services for adults who are experiencing psychiatric problems or are dependent on alcohol, drugs or prescription medications.

As a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services, Acadia Healthcare owns and operates treatment facilities throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, including a facility in nearby San Jose. Acadia is solely dedicated to behavioral health and is the partner of choice for many health systems and communities across the country due to its commitment to high quality and integrated care. The investment that Acadia intends to make in the facility and its expertise will help meet the care needs of the community for years to come as the company explores opportunities to expand services.

“Adventist Health took great care and consideration in its process to select Acadia as its community partner, and we are proud they recognized the expertise and commitment to quality that we will bring to Solano County. We will invest in the facility to ensure it continues to serve as the center of behavioral health excellence for the surrounding community,” said Dwight Lacy, group president for the Western Region of Acadia Healthcare. “We look forward to building upon the tremendous foundation provided by Adventist Health for many years to come.”

