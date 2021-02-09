 

Californians Have a New Incentive for Going Electric on Their Next Vehicle Up to $1,500 Off the Price

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 19:00  |  51   |   |   

Planning to shop for a new vehicle during the Presidents’ Day weekend? California has a new incentive for going electric. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and other electric utilities have teamed up with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to offer the California Clean Fuel Reward, a point-of-sale price reduction of up to $1,500 off the purchase or lease of any eligible, new electric vehicle (EV). Consumers can receive this instant price reduction at any participating automotive retailer.

“The goal of the program is to accelerate the number of electric vehicles on California’s roads and highways,” said CARB Vice-Chair Sandy Berg. “The instant point-of-sale price reduction of up to $1,500 will help make these ultra-clean cars more affordable, especially for low-income families or those living in disadvantaged communities.”

The California Clean Fuel Reward is available to everyone in California and taking advantage of the reward is easy. When buying or leasing an EV at an enrolled retailer in California, the retailer will simply include the reward in the transaction at the point of sale. The customer does not need to do any paperwork after the sale to receive the reward.

Lists of enrolled retailers and eligible battery electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles are on cleanfuelreward.com, which will be continually updated as new retailers and EV models are added.

More than 20 cars from 15 manufacturers are eligible for the reward including 2021 models eligible to receive the full $1,500. PG&E recommends customers explore the entire list of available vehicles and rewards.

The California Clean Fuel Reward can be combined with existing post-sale federal, state and local incentives, such as the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, Clean Cars 4 All, and the Clean Vehicle Assistance Program, to potentially help customers save over $10,000 on their EV purchase.

PG&E EV Resources

PG&E’s EV Savings Calculator helps customers who are considering purchasing or leasing an EV to compare cars and evaluate total cost of ownership of an EV compared to gas-powered cars. The tool provides customers with a personalized recommendation that includes estimated costs, savings, and rebates or incentives of up to approximately $10,000.

Additionally, the EV Savings Calculator allows customers to explore EV rate options available to them for residential charging and find public charging stations in their area. Since launching two years ago, the tool has helped more than 350,000 users calculate their savings.

To learn more about PG&E’s support and resources for customers with EVs, visit pge.com/ev.

More Information on the California Clean Fuel Reward

The California Clean Fuel Reward is funded by electric utilities participating in CARB’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) Program. From its beginning in 2011, the LCFS has helped cleaner fuels displace more than 16 billion gallons of liquid petroleum fuels. The program allows producers of clean fuels, such as electric utilities, to generate credits they can sell to producers with more carbon-intense products. Sales of those credits fund programs such as the California Clean Fuel Reward program.

Southern California Edison is administering the program on behalf of, and in collaboration with, all participating utilities.

For more information, customers can visit cleanfuelreward.com, email info@cleanfuelreward.com or call 1-800-880-0320.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Californians Have a New Incentive for Going Electric on Their Next Vehicle Up to $1,500 Off the Price Planning to shop for a new vehicle during the Presidents’ Day weekend? California has a new incentive for going electric. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and other electric utilities have teamed up with the California Air Resources Board …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Coty Maintains Momentum in Q2
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Tilray Announces Agreement with Grow Pharma to Import and Distribute Medical Cannabis Products in ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:30 Uhr
PG&E to Lovebirds: Make Sure the Only Sparks You Generate Are with Your Valentine, and Not from Metallic Balloons in Power Lines
06.02.21
 PG&E to Deploy New Risk Modeling and Fire Spread Technology to Further Reduce Wildfire Risk
02.02.21
As Part of Its Focus on Financial Health and Customer Affordability, PG&E Agrees to $973 Million Sale of Transmission Tower Wireless Licenses to SBA Communications Corporation
02.02.21
PG&E Offers Ways to Dial up Savings and Safety this Winter
31.01.21
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain Next Week
30.01.21
95% of Customers Restored Following Historic January Winter Storm; PG&E Crews Focusing on Making Repairs in Hardest Hit Areas with Access Issues
28.01.21
Hundreds of PG&E Crews Working to Restore Service as One of the Strongest Winter Storms in Years Hits California
26.01.21
PG&E Bolsters Senior Leadership Team With Proven Industry Leaders
25.01.21
In Support of Statewide Initiatives, PG&E Will Move Some Residential Customers to a Time-of-Use Rate Plan Starting in April 2021 to Encourage Energy Usage When Renewables Are More Plentiful and Demand is Lower
25.01.21
With Series of Winter Storms on Tap This Week, PG&E Urges Customers to Stay Safe, Be Prepared and Have an Emergency Plan