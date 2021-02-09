 

Europcar Mobility Group Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights As of December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 19:09  |  48   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

 

Date

 

Total number of
shares(1)

Total number of voting rights

 

Theoretical(2)

Exercisable(3)

10/31/2020

163 884 278

164 742 357

155 826 818

 11/30/2020

163 884 278

164 671 529

155 853 490

12/31/2020

163 884 278

164 700 108

155 934 569

(1)The share capital is comprised of 163,884,278 ordinary shares.
Europcar Mobility Group S.A. bylaws include a clause imposing an obligation of declaration of crossing of threshold additional to the one related to legal thresholds.

(2)Pursuant to the second paragraph of Article 223-11 of the AMF General regulations, the total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of shares having voting rights attached, including the treasury shares which are shares deprived of voting rights.

(3) The total number of exercisable voting rights is calculated excluding the shares deprived of voting rights. The declarations concerning the crossing of thresholds (1) must be addressed to: Europcar Mobility Group, Relations Investisseurs, 13 ter boulevard Berthier, 75017 Paris.

***

About Europcar Mobility Group
 Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred “Mobility Service Company” by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV – rental to “Uber like” chauffeurs).
Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.
Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer ; its 4 major brands being: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round- trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Europcar Mobility Group
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Europcar Mobility Group Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights As of December 31, 2020 Regulatory News: Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):   Date   Total number of shares(1) Total number of voting rights   Theoretical(2) Exercisable(3) 10/31/2020 163 884 278 164 742 357 155 826 818  11/30/2020 163 884 278 164 671 529 155 853 490 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Coty Maintains Momentum in Q2
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Tilray Announces Agreement with Grow Pharma to Import and Distribute Medical Cannabis Products in ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:16 Uhr
Benoît Garel Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Australia/New Zealand
04.02.21
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately EUR 50 million in accordance with Europcar Mobility Group’s accelerated financial safeguard plan and...
03.02.21
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Commercial Court of Paris
27.01.21
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Creation of a Nordic Regional “Cluster” to Leverage Business Opportunities and Develop Synergies Between Its Businesses in Denmark, Finland and Norway
25.01.21
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of the Group's efforts, particularly in terms of environmental responsibility
20.01.21
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate Its Strategic Plan “Connect”, Thus Opening a New Chapter in the Group’s History
19.01.21
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility Solutions
13.01.21
Availability of a Prospectus Relating to Certain Issuances Provided for by the Draft Safeguard Plan in Connection With Europcar Mobility Group’s Financial Restructuring Plan
12.01.21
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of the accelerated financial safeguard proceedings of Europcar Mobility Group

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:15 Uhr
36
Europcar Mobility Group