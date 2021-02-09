 

Colony Capital and Digital Colony to Keynote in PERE Japan Forum Virtual Experience 2021

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) announced today Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of Colony Capital, Inc. and CEO of Digital Colony will deliver the keynote presentation at the PERE Japan Forum Virtual Experience 2021 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 8:45 pm EST (Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:45 AM JST).

To attend the conference and listen to Colony Capital’s keynote remarks please register on the event’s website link here.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 18 locations in 12 countries.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Additional information about these and other factors can be found in Colony Capital's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Colony Capital cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and the Company does not intend to do so.



04.02.21
Colony Capital and Zayo Group to Deliver Inaugural Keynote at the Capacity Media Virtual Metro Connect USA 2021
26.01.21
Colony Capital, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
13.01.21
Colony Capital and Digital Colony Appoint Latifa Tefridj-Gaillard as Managing Director and Head of Europe Capital Formation