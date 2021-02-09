 

Palayan Resources Announces Commencement of Drill Program

Lady Lake, FL, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Palayan Resources, Inc. (the “Company” or “PLYN”) (OTCMarkets: PLYN), and Provenance Gold Corp. (the “Company” or “PAU”) (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) are pleased to announce commencement of their initial drilling program, by and though their newly formed Joint Venture company, GS Exploration Corporation, on the Silver Bow gold and silver property in Nye County, Nevada.  The drill rig is presently being mobilized and drilling is set to begin by the end of the week.  Palayan has funded the initial tranche due under the Joint Venture Agreement which enabled the mobilization of machinery to commence drilling operations.

The Silver Bow project hosts a gold and silver system that extends across the five-kilometer length of the property, with numerous small historic mines and prospects across the property.  Provenance has previously identified multiple targets on the property, which hosts both open-pit and deep deposits of gold and silver. 

Drilling will focus on a central portion of the property on which a small historic mine produced high-grade gold and silver from a shallow vein. The vein is associated with thick zones of lower grade breccia mineralization. Historically, miners produced extremely high-grade gold ores from veins on the claim. Provenance confirmed this with random dump samples that returned 293 g/t Au, 12.4 g/t Au and 10.2 g/t Au. The breccia portion of the target was tested in 1993 with three holes which returned typical intervals of 45 to 82 meters of 0.13 to 1.03 g/t Au and 5.6 to 75.8 g/t Ag. No known historic drilling has occurred on the high-grade vein zone.

James Jenkins, CEO of Palayan, stated, “This is a significant day for Palayan and its shareholders; after months of hard work, drilling is finally set to commence. Initially, drilling will involve 20 reverse circulation holes from 12 distinct locations, all spaced out along the exposed mineralized ridge.

“We worked diligently to get to this point, and the wait was definitely worth it. We anticipate the drill program to yield positive results which will enable us to continue to grow as a company, creating shareholder value that we have set as our goal,” concluded Jenkins.

About Palayan Resources, Inc. 

Palayan Resources, Inc. is an emerging growth company. The Company is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high-quality projects worldwide. Headquartered in Lady Lake, FL, Palayan Resources is aiming to build a portfolio of companies that generate revenue and profitability.

