NeoVolta’s Energy Storage Systems Can Connect to Any Residential Solar System

Earlier home solar systems required an inverter to convert the DC solar power they generated to household Alternating Current (AC). Because NeoVolta’s NV14 storage system includes a highly capable inverter, it can be connected directly with Direct Current (DC) solar panels. This makes it an ideal retrofit. The NV14 integrates equally well with AC solar panels. Residential backup generators can even be connected to the critical loads via a manual transfer switch, giving homeowners more power options during extended blackouts.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta’s Smart Energy Storage Solutions has set the standard for compatibility. They can be connected to both state-of-the art and legacy home solar systems, AC or DC. So while some competitors have been promoting their compatibility with Enphase Energy’s legacy M215 and M250 micro-inverter based solar systems, for NeoVolta that is just a small piece of the system compatibility.

Compatibility is just one of the features that sets NeoVolta apart. NeoVolta systems use lithium iron phosphate chemistry, the safe alternative to ordinary lithium ion batteries. Studies have shown that lithium iron phosphate is less susceptible to overheating, reducing the risk of combustion while extending the life of the battery. The NV14’s already high storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours is expandable to 24 kWh with the optional NV24 add-on battery—without the expense of installing a second inverter. The system also delivers 7.7 kilowatts of instantaneous power, more than most mainstream competitors.

For its compatibility, safety and performance, NeoVolta NV14 has been named one of Solar Power World’s top storage products two years in a row.

NeoVolta’s expanding distribution network now includes 39 certified installers across California. Installations are also taking place in Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

“Our system compatibility paves the way for any homeowner who’s ready to slash their utility bill and have reliable blackout protection,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “And once they look at our safety, best-in-class performance and low cost per kilowatt-hour, NeoVolta really is the smart choice for energy storage.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage systems capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LiFe(PO4)) chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery system, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence. Customers can expand the NV14’s capacity to an industry-leading 24.0 kWh with the optional NeoVolta NV24 add-on battery. NeoVolta has added generator compatibility and is working on other industry leading improvements that will be announced soon.