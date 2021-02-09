 

NeoVolta’s Energy Storage Systems Can Connect to Any Residential Solar System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 19:00  |  75   |   |   

NeoVolta’s Smart Energy Storage Solutions Are Compatible with Any Rooftop Solar System—New or Existing, AC or DC

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta’s Smart Energy Storage Solutions has set the standard for compatibility. They can be connected to both state-of-the art and legacy home solar systems, AC or DC. So while some competitors have been promoting their compatibility with Enphase Energy’s legacy M215 and M250 micro-inverter based solar systems, for NeoVolta that is just a small piece of the system compatibility.

Earlier home solar systems required an inverter to convert the DC solar power they generated to household Alternating Current (AC). Because NeoVolta’s NV14 storage system includes a highly capable inverter, it can be connected directly with Direct Current (DC) solar panels. This makes it an ideal retrofit. The NV14 integrates equally well with AC solar panels. Residential backup generators can even be connected to the critical loads via a manual transfer switch, giving homeowners more power options during extended blackouts.

Compatibility is just one of the features that sets NeoVolta apart. NeoVolta systems use lithium iron phosphate chemistry, the safe alternative to ordinary lithium ion batteries. Studies have shown that lithium iron phosphate is less susceptible to overheating, reducing the risk of combustion while extending the life of the battery. The NV14’s already high storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours is expandable to 24 kWh with the optional NV24 add-on battery—without the expense of installing a second inverter. The system also delivers 7.7 kilowatts of instantaneous power, more than most mainstream competitors.

For its compatibility, safety and performance, NeoVolta NV14 has been named one of Solar Power World’s top storage products two years in a row.

NeoVolta’s expanding distribution network now includes 39 certified installers across California. Installations are also taking place in Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

“Our system compatibility paves the way for any homeowner who’s ready to slash their utility bill and have reliable blackout protection,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “And once they look at our safety, best-in-class performance and low cost per kilowatt-hour, NeoVolta really is the smart choice for energy storage.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage systems capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LiFe(PO4)) chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery system, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence. Customers can expand the NV14’s capacity to an industry-leading 24.0 kWh with the optional NeoVolta NV24 add-on battery. NeoVolta has added generator compatibility and is working on other industry leading improvements that will be announced soon.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NeoVolta’s Energy Storage Systems Can Connect to Any Residential Solar System NeoVolta’s Smart Energy Storage Solutions Are Compatible with Any Rooftop Solar System—New or Existing, AC or DCSAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NeoVolta Inc. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta’s Smart Energy Storage Solutions has set the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
NeoVolta NV14 Named a Solar Power World Top Storage Product of 2020
21.01.21
NeoVolta Continues Growth Expansion with Recent Launch in Utah
19.01.21
NeoVolta’s Brent Willson Talks Clean Energy and More with The Wall Street Resource
12.01.21
General James F. Amos, USMC (Ret.) Former Chairman of LORD Corp., Joins NeoVolta Board of Directors