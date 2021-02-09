Benoît Garel Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Australia/New Zealand

Benoît has taken over from Ron Santiago who has been appointed as Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group UK.

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces the appointment of Benoît Garel as Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Australia/New Zealand, covering all activities of the Group in this region.

Benoît began his career at KPMG, then in a private equity company. He joined Europcar Mobility Group in 2008 and held various management positions within the Group’s central functions, including Group Controller.

In 2018, he was appointed Managing Director for the Mid-Size Countries, with responsibility for integrating newly acquired countries within the Group. Before being appointed Managing Director of Australia / New Zealand, Benoît Garel was Group’s Deputy Chief Operating Officer.

Benoît’s priority will be to deploy the Group’s “Connect” plan in Australia and New Zealand, responding to the new customer needs and expectations that have been reinforced by the Covid-19 crisis and are now part of the “new normal”. This implies - in the short, medium and long term - the development of contactless services and increased flexibility in the service offering, the acceleration of the roll out of a greener fleet and the nurture of the Group’s safety-first culture.

In the coming months, Benoît Garel and his teams will do so by taking advantage of the innovative service offering that the Group is rolling out in all the countries where it is present: a fully flexible long-term rental solution for B2B and B2C customers, a recognized vans and trucks offer, provided by a dedicated business unit for B2B customers, which will be adapted to the specificities of the Australian and the New Zealand markets. All this while maintaining fully flexible rental conditions in the leisure travel segment to accommodate the current changing environment and providing all customers with a sanitized product for their safety and peace of mind.

Commenting on his appointment, Benoît said:

“Since my arrival, I have been working with this committed and talented team which reacted fast to the crisis, managed the situation in a remarkable way and achieved fantastic and resilient results for our customers last year.

In a context of a slow recovery of the business and leisure travels, we are currently leveraging on the Group’s new strategic framework - Connect - , structured around Proximity, Leisure and Professional Service Lines, and already rolling out offers which are suited for our new environment such as our flexible long-term rental solutions for cars or light commercial vehicles - targeting both big corporations and SMEs. We also have the intention to be soon able to propose a richer portfolio of products for Leisure customers.

This “innovation and development” spirit will fuel our activity in Australia / New Zealand”.

