Unisync Announces Additional New Contract Wins

In addition to the $7.4 million in contract awards announced in the Fall of last year, we are pleased to announce the award of a four year contract to Peerless covering the supply of up to $3.1 million in operational clothing liners to the RCMP. The contract is for firm quantities totalling $1.5 million and an additional $1.6 million exercisable at the option of the RCMP over the remaining three years. We are also pleased to advise that the Department of National Defense (“DND”) has exercised another $1 million option for the supply of duffel bags.

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (TSX: "UNI") (“Unisync ") operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) and 90% owned Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”) which has been manufacturing operational uniforms and accessories to Canada’s Armed Forces for over 50 years.

We continue to build our long-term contracted managed services client base at Unisync’s UGL business unit with the recent award of a four year managed services contract to supply the City of Saskatchewan transit, fire and police employees with their operational clothing and accessories.

Notwithstanding the effect that Covid-19 has had on our valued hospitality and transportation clients and the resulting temporary affect that this has had on our top-line revenues, we are continuing to fill some of this temporary void with our pivot to PPE products as we build our base of long-term contracted business and broaden our product lines.

Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated north american enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and offshore outsourcing. Our core business is comprised of state-of-the-art eCommerce based B2B/C custom online ordering and program management systems for our long-term contracted tactical and imagewear clients and their employees, as well as a recently launched B2C eCommerce Tactical Gear Experts portal which can be accessed at https://tacticalgearexperts.com/ .

Release of First Quarter Results

Unisync will release its first quart financial results on February 11, 2021.

Matthew Graham, CEO

Douglas F Good, Executive Chairman 778-370-1725 or Email dgood@unisyncgroup.com

