COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering

The units began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “COVAU” on February 5, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols “COVA” and “COVAW,” respectively.

COVA Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: COVAU) (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including an additional 3,900,000 units sold pursuant to an exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $300 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Company was formed by Crescent Cove Advisors LP (“Crescent Cove”) for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search for a target in the high growth technology and tech-enabled businesses in Southeast Asia in the consumer internet, ecommerce, and software industries, but may pursue a target in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry, sector or geographic location. Based in San Francisco, Crescent Cove is a leading credit-focused investment firm that has built an exceptional track record investing in high growth ventures within the technology, media and telecommunications (“TMT”) middle-market, differentiated by its speed and flexibility in solving complex financing needs for tech entrepreneurs.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

