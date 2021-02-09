 

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics today announces that new patent protection is granted in Japan

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB today announces that the Japan Patent Office has issued a decision to grant a patent entitled: A method of activating lactic acid bacteria, which protects the formulation of Lactobacillus reuteri including IBP-9414. IBT is currently developing its drug candidate IBP-9414 in Phase III for the prevention of NEC and improvement of feeding tolerance in preterm infants.

The invention covers a novel way to activate the freeze-dried bacteria and corresponding patent applications for the invention are currently pending in additional important future markets including the US and Europe. This patent further increases the existing protection of IBTs drug candidate IBP-9414 for which both Orphan Drug Exclusivity and biological data protection have been granted in the USA and EU. 

The Japanese patent expires in 2036 and the IBP-9414 product covered by this patent is intended to be marketed in Japan after future marketing authorization.

“We are very pleased to strengthen and extend our intellectual property protection for the IBP-9414 product through the approved patent in Japan” says Staffan Strömberg, Chief Executive Officer of IBT.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical stage with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414, for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis (“NEC”) and improvement of feeding tolerance in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (“IBT”) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s class B-shares shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

