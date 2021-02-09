 

Piper Sandler Advises Bain and Cinven on their acquisition of Lonza Specialty Ingredients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Piper Sandler & Co. chemicals & materials investment banking group (The Valence Group) served as lead financial advisor to Bain Capital Private Equity and Cinven on their joint acquisition of Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI), a division of Lonza AG. The transaction, valued at CHF 4.2 billion (USD 4.7 billion), is expected to close in 2021, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory clearances.

LSI is a world-leading provider of specialty chemicals for microbial control solutions, used to eliminate or control harmful and unwanted micro-organisms. LSI’s products are critical ingredients in disinfectants, preservatives, sanitizers, personal care products, as well as coatings and other industrial uses. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, LSI has approximately 2,800 employees, 11 R&D centers and 17 manufacturing sites across the world. The business serves circa 5,300 customers across a wide range of end-markets.

“Piper Sandler is extremely pleased to have played a significant supporting role in advising two long-term private equity clients in such a landmark transaction,” said Telly Zachariades, co-head of chemicals & materials investment banking at Piper Sandler (New York).

Anton Ticktin, managing director, Piper Sandler (London), further commented, “Our team has helped to deliver yet another multi-billion dollar, cross-border transaction, one of the largest LBOs in the chemical industry.” Ian George, managing director, Piper Sandler (London), added, “We look forward to helping Bain and Cinven write the next chapter of the LSI story.”

Peter Hall, head of European investment banking at Piper Sandler stated, “This transaction reflects the strong position we have in targeted sectors of the European investment banking market”.

