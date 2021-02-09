 

AMMO, Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) will host a conference call to review fiscal third quarter financial results.

The conference call and audio-only webcast will begin at 4:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. To participate in the conference call, please join by dialing 1-877-407-0789 (domestic), 1-201-689-8562 (international), or via webcast (http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143495) at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. When requested, please ask for “AMMO, Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.”

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. AMMO, Inc. (the “Company and/or AMMO”) designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Investor Contact:
Rob Wiley, CFO
AMMO, Inc.
Phone: (480) 947-0001
IR@ammo-inc.com




Disclaimer

