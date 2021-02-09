 

McEwen Mining Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Completed & Closed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 20:01  |  54   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (the “Company” or “McEwen”) (NYSE and TSX: MUX), reports that it has closed the previously announced registered direct offering of common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of US$31.5 million.

“I deeply regret being in a position where we had to finance at this price, a price well below what I believe to be our real value. However, the timing of this financing was critical for two key reasons: One, it completes the funding required to bring the Froome deposit into production later this year. Froome is our production bridge to the future growth of the Fox Complex, where we see potential for significantly higher gold production, lower cost per ounce and a much longer mine life; and Two, it strengthens our balance sheet and working capital position, which will help address our going concern note and debt covenants.
I do take some solace from the fact that there was big demand for the offering, of over $120 million, and this is an expression of confidence by investors in our company’s future,” said Rob McEwen, Chairman & Chief Owner.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Roth Capital Partners, LLC acted as exclusive co-placement agents for the Offering in the United States and internationally (except Canada).

The shares of common stock described above were offered in the United States pursuant to an effective “shelf” registration statement (File No. 333-224476) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on July 6, 2018, and a prospectus supplement dated February 5, 2021. The prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by telephone at (212) 829-7122, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com, and from Roth Capital Partners at 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, or by telephone at (800) 678-9147.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McEwen Mining Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Completed & Closed TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - McEwen Mining Inc. (the “Company” or “McEwen”) (NYSE and TSX: MUX), reports that it has closed the previously announced registered direct offering of common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of US$31.5 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
McEwen Mining Announces Fox Complex Growth Funding Secured by Registered Direct Offering
02.02.21
McEwen Mining: A Warm Welcome & 2021 Production Guidance
29.01.21
McEwen Mining: Progress Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
1.733
McEwen Mining
02.01.21
4
McEwen Mining Announces Flow-Through Financing