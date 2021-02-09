Fifth Third Bank Launches Digital Financial Literacy Program for Children

Fifth Third Bank, National Association today announced the launch of the first-ever digital version of the Fifth Third Young Bankers Club, its signature financial educational program for fifth-grade students.

Young Bankers Club is an engaging financial education program that helps students learn key math life skills online at any time. Lessons were developed to help students establish sound foundations in money management and an appreciation for saving. Traditionally, Young Bankers Club lessons were taught in school classrooms, often by Fifth Third employees serving as mentors for the program. The new Young Bankers Club program has been redesigned to deliver an accommodating experience for a virtual learning environment. The new program offers greater accessibility through multiple platforms, including laptops, desktop computers, tablets and Android and iOS mobile devices.

“The digital version of Young Bankers Club offers young students financial literacy tools inside or outside of the classroom that teach them the financial skills they will use throughout their lives,” said Stefanie Steward-Young, chief corporate social responsibility officer, Fifth Third.

As a result of the pandemic, more schools around the country have adopted eLearning solutions for both remote and in-class learning experiences, which makes the release of the new digital format of Young Bankers Club timely.

The updated program incorporates greater flexibility for teachers. In only 30-45 minutes per week during an eight-week period, teachers can help students learn all the basics of finance online at any time. The flexibility enables Fifth Third to deploy the program into more schools and across its 11-state footprint.

The new Young Bankers Club digital format features a comprehensive curriculum that meets national and state educational standards for fifth-grade mathematics. Each lesson in the eight-unit curriculum, which is presented through a game, provides a unique, engaging approach to financial literacy that helps students apply their knowledge gradually as they work toward more complex scenarios. The program incorporates different facets of banking, while clearly identifying relevant math standards within each unit and outlining what students should know and how to use the information.