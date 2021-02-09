Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units

Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, is pleased to announce that, in connection with its bought deal offering (the “Offering”) previously announced on January 14, 2021, it has filed its final short form prospectus (the “Prospectus”) with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each province of Canada, other than Quebéc.

Pursuant to the Offering, Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Underwriter”) has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 30,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.50 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$15,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.70 per Warrant Share. The Company also granted the Underwriter an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 Units at the Issue Price for a period of 30 days following the Closing. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in its entirety, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be C$17,250,000.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering to invest in additional clinical trials, for expansion of its intellectual property portfolio, continued development of its drug pipeline, expanded research and development partnerships and initiatives and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about February 12, 2021, or such other date as agreed to by the Company and the Underwriter, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.