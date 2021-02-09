 

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband leveraged by Zyter for in-stadium tech

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 20:27  |  24   |   |   

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business announced today they are working with Zyter, a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, to help improve sports and entertainment venue operations while delivering a smarter, more immersive fan experience.

Zyter ThermalAlert, an award-winning thermal imaging platform, can automatically monitor the temperatures of fans as they walk into a venue. Paired with the high bandwidth, low latency and massive computing power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Edge, the process can be streamlined for quicker entry, fewer choke points and less congestion compared to manual solutions utilizing in-person, handheld temperature scanners.

“Zyter’s tools built on Verizon’s 5G network and MEC technology can make the return to venues of all kinds smoother and more efficient — that includes stadiums, workspaces, schools, travel hubs, and anywhere people gather,” said Aamir Hussain, Verizon Business Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer. "It has been a pleasure working with Zyter to leverage the most transformative technology of our generation — 5G — in innovative ways that can improve people’s lives.”

“Verizon’s secure, reliable, low-latency 5G network means we can now deliver large-scale, latency-sensitive applications like ThermalAlert at the edge for the first time,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “This opens up many new possibilities for innovative, real-time experiences at sub-millisecond speeds.”

Zyter ThermalAlert delivers continuous, non-contact temperature monitoring. Faster than manual one-to-one temperature scanning, Zyter ThermalAlert measures the body temperature (between 86 – 113 degrees Fahrenheit) of up to six people simultaneously within the temperature detection zone from a distance of up to 20 feet, which could help minimize long lines and wait times for venue access.The Zyter ThermalAlert solution sends smart alerts instantly to handheld devices and monitors at the entrance if an elevated temperature is detected. If one or more persons are identified by the system they can be quickly and respectfully informed and redirected by security personnel for a manual screening.

The two companies recently implemented Zyter ThermalAlert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, one of Verizon's 25 5G Ultra Wideband stadiums, to screen employees and staff.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Matt Conte
matthew.conte@verizon.com

Michael E. Donner
press@Zyter.com




