Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes Issued at Par, $500 million of 4.625% Notes due 2029 and $500 million of 4.875% Notes due 2031

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it has priced $500 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”) and $500 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes” and, together with the 2029 Notes, the “Notes”) in an offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”). The 2029 Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 4.625 percent and will be issued at a price of 100 percent of face value. The 2031 Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 4.875 percent and will be issued at a price of 100 percent of face value. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company’s material direct and indirect wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries, other than certain excluded subsidiaries. The offering is expected to close on February 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to (i) redeem all of its outstanding 4.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and 6.375% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2025 and certain notes issued by Cleveland-Cliffs Steel Corporation (f/k/a AK Steel Corporation), including its 7.625% Senior Notes due 2021, 7.50% Senior Notes due 2023 and 6.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and (ii) reduce borrowings under the Company’s existing asset-based revolving credit facility. This news release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to any of the notes listed herein.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Notes and related guarantees are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws and foreign securities laws.