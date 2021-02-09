EANS-News Telekom Austria AG / Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 - ATTACHMENT
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 09.02.2021, 21:15 | 42 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Annual Result/Quarterly Report
Vienna -
* Group total revenues decrease of 1.2% driven by equipment revenues while
service revenues remained flat despite heavy roaming losses (~2% on Group
revenues) and negative FX effects.
o Mobile service revenues declined only slightly by 0.7% on a Group level as
growth in Austria, Bulgaria and Serbia almost compensated for the decline in
Belarus and Slovenia.
o Fixed-line service revenues rose by 0.5% as growth in Bulgaria and Slovenia
outweighed declines in other CEE markets, while they remained flat in
Austria.
o Equipment revenues declined by 8.1%, due to a considerably lower number of
sold devices following the year-end lockdown measures.
* Mobile contract subscriber numbers rose by 5.1%, with growth in almost all
markets.
* Fixed-line RGUs decreased by 1.6%, as the group-wide growth in high-bandwidth
broadband RGUs could not compensate for the decline in low-bandwidth broadband
and fixed-line voice RGUs.
* Group EBITDA before restructuring increased by 2.8% on the back of operational
efficiencies
o Excluding FX and one-off effects as well as restructuring charges EBITDA
rose by 5.0%.
o In Austria, successful cost saving measures together with higher service
revenues translated into EBITDA before restructuring growth of 4.2%.
o In the CEE markets, EBITDA excluding FX and one-off effects grew by 3.7%
(reported: -1.2%) due to growth in Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia.
* Total CAPEX in the full year 2020 declined by 26.0% on Group-level. CAPEX in
Austria was 13.4% lower. The CAPEX reduction was a decision taken early in
2020 to ensure flexibility in unstable times due to COVID-19.
* In FY 2020, free cash flow increased by EUR 159.9 mn due to announced CAPEX
cuts (EUR 131.3 mn less CAPEX paid) and better operational performance.
* A1 Telekom Austria Group is currently working on developing alternatives to
reap more benefits from its tower assets through a targeted management focus
on internal efficiencies and higher tenancy ratios.
* Outlook 2021: approximately 1% Group total revenue growth, approx. EUR 800 mn
CAPEX excluding spectrum investments and acquisitions.
Further inquiry note:
Susanne Aglas-Reindl
Head of Investor Relations
A1 Telekom Austria Group
+43 50 664 39420
Susanne.aglas-reindl@a1.group
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/287/5/10661244/1/TKA_Q4_2020_Earnings_R
elease.pdf
issuer: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
A-1020 Wien
phone: 004350664 47500
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@a1.group
WWW: www.a1.group
ISIN: AT0000720008
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/30035/4834513
OTS: Telekom Austria AG
ISIN: AT0000720008
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Annual Result/Quarterly Report
Vienna -
* Group total revenues decrease of 1.2% driven by equipment revenues while
service revenues remained flat despite heavy roaming losses (~2% on Group
revenues) and negative FX effects.
o Mobile service revenues declined only slightly by 0.7% on a Group level as
growth in Austria, Bulgaria and Serbia almost compensated for the decline in
Belarus and Slovenia.
o Fixed-line service revenues rose by 0.5% as growth in Bulgaria and Slovenia
outweighed declines in other CEE markets, while they remained flat in
Austria.
o Equipment revenues declined by 8.1%, due to a considerably lower number of
sold devices following the year-end lockdown measures.
* Mobile contract subscriber numbers rose by 5.1%, with growth in almost all
markets.
* Fixed-line RGUs decreased by 1.6%, as the group-wide growth in high-bandwidth
broadband RGUs could not compensate for the decline in low-bandwidth broadband
and fixed-line voice RGUs.
* Group EBITDA before restructuring increased by 2.8% on the back of operational
efficiencies
o Excluding FX and one-off effects as well as restructuring charges EBITDA
rose by 5.0%.
o In Austria, successful cost saving measures together with higher service
revenues translated into EBITDA before restructuring growth of 4.2%.
o In the CEE markets, EBITDA excluding FX and one-off effects grew by 3.7%
(reported: -1.2%) due to growth in Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia.
* Total CAPEX in the full year 2020 declined by 26.0% on Group-level. CAPEX in
Austria was 13.4% lower. The CAPEX reduction was a decision taken early in
2020 to ensure flexibility in unstable times due to COVID-19.
* In FY 2020, free cash flow increased by EUR 159.9 mn due to announced CAPEX
cuts (EUR 131.3 mn less CAPEX paid) and better operational performance.
* A1 Telekom Austria Group is currently working on developing alternatives to
reap more benefits from its tower assets through a targeted management focus
on internal efficiencies and higher tenancy ratios.
* Outlook 2021: approximately 1% Group total revenue growth, approx. EUR 800 mn
CAPEX excluding spectrum investments and acquisitions.
Further inquiry note:
Susanne Aglas-Reindl
Head of Investor Relations
A1 Telekom Austria Group
+43 50 664 39420
Susanne.aglas-reindl@a1.group
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/287/5/10661244/1/TKA_Q4_2020_Earnings_R
elease.pdf
issuer: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
A-1020 Wien
phone: 004350664 47500
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@a1.group
WWW: www.a1.group
ISIN: AT0000720008
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/30035/4834513
OTS: Telekom Austria AG
ISIN: AT0000720008
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Dividenden Aktie Telekom Austria
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0