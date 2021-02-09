 

EANS-News Telekom Austria AG / Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 - ATTACHMENT

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
09.02.2021, 21:15  |  42   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Annual Result/Quarterly Report

Vienna -

* Group total revenues decrease of 1.2% driven by equipment revenues while
service revenues remained flat despite heavy roaming losses (~2% on Group
revenues) and negative FX effects.

o Mobile service revenues declined only slightly by 0.7% on a Group level as
growth in Austria, Bulgaria and Serbia almost compensated for the decline in
Belarus and Slovenia.
o Fixed-line service revenues rose by 0.5% as growth in Bulgaria and Slovenia
outweighed declines in other CEE markets, while they remained flat in
Austria.
o Equipment revenues declined by 8.1%, due to a considerably lower number of
sold devices following the year-end lockdown measures.

* Mobile contract subscriber numbers rose by 5.1%, with growth in almost all
markets.
* Fixed-line RGUs decreased by 1.6%, as the group-wide growth in high-bandwidth
broadband RGUs could not compensate for the decline in low-bandwidth broadband
and fixed-line voice RGUs.
* Group EBITDA before restructuring increased by 2.8% on the back of operational
efficiencies

o Excluding FX and one-off effects as well as restructuring charges EBITDA
rose by 5.0%.
o In Austria, successful cost saving measures together with higher service
revenues translated into EBITDA before restructuring growth of 4.2%.
o In the CEE markets, EBITDA excluding FX and one-off effects grew by 3.7%
(reported: -1.2%) due to growth in Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia.

* Total CAPEX in the full year 2020 declined by 26.0% on Group-level. CAPEX in
Austria was 13.4% lower. The CAPEX reduction was a decision taken early in
2020 to ensure flexibility in unstable times due to COVID-19.
* In FY 2020, free cash flow increased by EUR 159.9 mn due to announced CAPEX
cuts (EUR 131.3 mn less CAPEX paid) and better operational performance.
* A1 Telekom Austria Group is currently working on developing alternatives to
reap more benefits from its tower assets through a targeted management focus
on internal efficiencies and higher tenancy ratios.
* Outlook 2021: approximately 1% Group total revenue growth, approx. EUR 800 mn
CAPEX excluding spectrum investments and acquisitions.




Further inquiry note:
Susanne Aglas-Reindl
Head of Investor Relations
A1 Telekom Austria Group
+43 50 664 39420
Susanne.aglas-reindl@a1.group


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/287/5/10661244/1/TKA_Q4_2020_Earnings_R
elease.pdf

issuer: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
A-1020 Wien
phone: 004350664 47500
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@a1.group
WWW: www.a1.group
ISIN: AT0000720008
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/30035/4834513
OTS: Telekom Austria AG
ISIN: AT0000720008


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Dividenden Aktie Telekom Austria
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-News Telekom Austria AG / Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 - ATTACHMENT - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Annual Result/Quarterly Report Vienna - * Group total revenues decrease of 1.2% driven by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams mit positivem Konzernergebnis und starkem Konzern-Cashflow im Gesamtjahr; ...
Ab sofort bestellbar: Neue Vollhybrid-Variante des Ford S-MAX und des Ford Galaxy (FOTO)
Das Bauernopfer, ein Kommentar von Thomas Spengler zu Grenke
Rückforderung von Corona-Soforthilfen? Rechtsanwälte rufen zur Gegenwehr auf
TUI auf Urlaubssaison 2021 gut vorbereitet: erfolgreiche Sicherheits- und Hygienekonzepte weiterentwickelt / TUI im 1. Quartal: Jahresstart ...
Ergebnisse E-Commerce Versandstudie 2021 von parcelLab (FOTO)
Neue Kooperation: IDnow und M-TRIBES bieten Mobility-Lösungen mit KI-basierter digitaler Identifizierung
Was kommt nun auf uns zu? AXA Future Risks Report zeigt Risiken der Zukunft auf (FOTO)
Titel
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Finanztip-Vergleich: Diese Kreditkarten können viel und kosten fast nichts
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
KBA weist Widersprüche gegen Mercedes Rückrufbescheide zurück und bestätigt: Daimler hat manipuliert
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams mit positivem Konzernergebnis und starkem Konzern-Cashflow im Gesamtjahr; ...
Deutsche Umwelthilfe stellt während des Corona bedingten Lockdowns verstärkt ...
DS 4 lässt die Hüllen fallen - Erste Bilder des neuen Premium Kompaktklasse Modells ...
Aktuelle Studie zeigt: Deutsche bleiben Fahrverhalten treu (FOTO)
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
"Are You Stupid?": Oatly startet erste europaweite Kampagne gegen Änderungsantrag der EU
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 04/21
23.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 03/21

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
7
Dividenden Aktie Telekom Austria