* Group total revenues decrease of 1.2% driven by equipment revenues whileservice revenues remained flat despite heavy roaming losses (~2% on Grouprevenues) and negative FX effects.o Mobile service revenues declined only slightly by 0.7% on a Group level asgrowth in Austria, Bulgaria and Serbia almost compensated for the decline inBelarus and Slovenia.o Fixed-line service revenues rose by 0.5% as growth in Bulgaria and Sloveniaoutweighed declines in other CEE markets, while they remained flat inAustria.o Equipment revenues declined by 8.1%, due to a considerably lower number ofsold devices following the year-end lockdown measures.* Mobile contract subscriber numbers rose by 5.1%, with growth in almost allmarkets.* Fixed-line RGUs decreased by 1.6%, as the group-wide growth in high-bandwidthbroadband RGUs could not compensate for the decline in low-bandwidth broadbandand fixed-line voice RGUs.* Group EBITDA before restructuring increased by 2.8% on the back of operationalefficiencieso Excluding FX and one-off effects as well as restructuring charges EBITDArose by 5.0%.o In Austria, successful cost saving measures together with higher servicerevenues translated into EBITDA before restructuring growth of 4.2%.o In the CEE markets, EBITDA excluding FX and one-off effects grew by 3.7%(reported: -1.2%) due to growth in Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia.* Total CAPEX in the full year 2020 declined by 26.0% on Group-level. CAPEX inAustria was 13.4% lower. The CAPEX reduction was a decision taken early in2020 to ensure flexibility in unstable times due to COVID-19.* In FY 2020, free cash flow increased by EUR 159.9 mn due to announced CAPEXcuts (EUR 131.3 mn less CAPEX paid) and better operational performance.* A1 Telekom Austria Group is currently working on developing alternatives toreap more benefits from its tower assets through a targeted management focuson internal efficiencies and higher tenancy ratios.* Outlook 2021: approximately 1% Group total revenue growth, approx. EUR 800 mnCAPEX excluding spectrum investments and acquisitions.Further inquiry note:Susanne Aglas-ReindlHead of Investor RelationsA1 Telekom Austria Group+43 50 664 39420Susanne.aglas-reindl@a1.group