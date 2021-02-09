EANS-News Telekom Austria AG / Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 - ATTACHMENT Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 09.02.2021, 21:15 | 42 | 0 | 0 09.02.2021, 21:15 |

* Group total revenues decrease of 1.2% driven by equipment revenues while

service revenues remained flat despite heavy roaming losses (~2% on Group

revenues) and negative FX effects.



o Mobile service revenues declined only slightly by 0.7% on a Group level as

growth in Austria, Bulgaria and Serbia almost compensated for the decline in

Belarus and Slovenia.

o Fixed-line service revenues rose by 0.5% as growth in Bulgaria and Slovenia

outweighed declines in other CEE markets, while they remained flat in

Austria.

o Equipment revenues declined by 8.1%, due to a considerably lower number of

sold devices following the year-end lockdown measures.



* Mobile contract subscriber numbers rose by 5.1%, with growth in almost all

markets.

* Fixed-line RGUs decreased by 1.6%, as the group-wide growth in high-bandwidth

broadband RGUs could not compensate for the decline in low-bandwidth broadband

and fixed-line voice RGUs.

* Group EBITDA before restructuring increased by 2.8% on the back of operational

efficiencies



o Excluding FX and one-off effects as well as restructuring charges EBITDA

rose by 5.0%.

o In Austria, successful cost saving measures together with higher service

revenues translated into EBITDA before restructuring growth of 4.2%.

o In the CEE markets, EBITDA excluding FX and one-off effects grew by 3.7%

(reported: -1.2%) due to growth in Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia.



* Total CAPEX in the full year 2020 declined by 26.0% on Group-level. CAPEX in

Austria was 13.4% lower. The CAPEX reduction was a decision taken early in

2020 to ensure flexibility in unstable times due to COVID-19.

* In FY 2020, free cash flow increased by EUR 159.9 mn due to announced CAPEX

cuts (EUR 131.3 mn less CAPEX paid) and better operational performance.

* A1

reap more benefits from its tower assets through a targeted management focus

on internal efficiencies and higher tenancy ratios.

* Outlook 2021: approximately 1% Group total revenue growth, approx. EUR 800 mn

CAPEX excluding spectrum investments and acquisitions.









