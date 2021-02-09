TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The video game industry is worth more than US$150 billion globally and eclipses the movie and music industries combined. With continued growth and interest from nearly every age range and background, people and brands are taking note of the incredible opportunities that exist by using gaming and digital communications to reach broader audiences.

Enthusiast Gaming, the National Hockey League and the Biden-Harris 2020 Campaign discuss the influence of gaming and digital media on culture and commerce at the Canadian Club Toronto

Canada’s pre-eminent public affairs podium, The Canadian Club Toronto, hosted an expert panel today featuring Adrian Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer, Enthusiast Gaming; Heidi Browning, Chief Marketing Officer, National Hockey League; and Allison Stern, Digital Partnerships Manager, Biden-Harris 2020 Campaign. Amanda Lang, host of Bloomberg Markets on BNN Bloomberg, moderated the discussion.

These industry leaders shared how they’re shaping strategies, empowering marketers and influencing public behaviour through digital means and emerging technologies. They also discussed how they’re leveraging the popularity of video games, social media and digital communications tools to get their message out to one of the most lucrative and influential demographics: Gen Z and Millennials.

A replay recording of the virtual event is available here.

“It was a sincere pleasure to join these esteemed marketing leaders today to discuss the power and influence of video games,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “It was an honour to be part of this panel next to one of the longest-standing sports organizations, the NHL, and one of the most forward-thinking political campaigns, the Biden-Harris 2020 Campaign. It’s clear that gaming goes beyond consoles and headsets and offers brands a powerful new way to reach young customers and drive ongoing brand engagement.”

As the multi-billion-dollar video game industry continues to expand, it has become a critical conduit for reaching younger Canadians, many of whom have chosen gaming as a sort of social network through which to communicate. In a world where people crave community and connection, gaming meets those needs via any device, anywhere. Young people have found their place and space, offering a world of potential for brands and people trying to reach this specific age group.