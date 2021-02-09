 

Philly Shipyard Wins Contract for U.S. Navy Cable Ship Design Study

Philly Shipyard, Inc., the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA (OSE: PHLY), has been awarded a contract to participate in an industry study for the development and design of the U.S. Navy Cable Ship T-ARC(X) Program – a replacement for the Navy’s only undersea cable installation and repair ship, USNS ZEUS (T-ARC 7). The ship’s primary mission will be to transport, install, retrieve, and repair undersea cables and equipment, with many additional capabilities including ocean surveys and deployment of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).

“We look forward to adding this industry study to our portfolio of government projects at Philly Shipyard,” said Steinar Nerbovik, President and CEO, Philly Shipyard.  “Our design team will develop a modern design benefitting the U.S. Navy in its many subsea operations.”

In accordance with U.S. Navy specifications, Philly Shipyard will perform capability and cost trade studies in key areas, investigate options to maximize affordability and producibility, and develop concept designs. The industry studies – the precursor for the future detail design and construction (DD&C) contract – will take approximately 12 months. A request for quotation for the DD&C contract is anticipated upon completion of the industry studies.

Philly Shipyard partnered with Vard Marine, Inc. as the ship design team on this program. Vard Marine will leverage their parent company, VARD Group AS, for their extensive cable layer portfolio. The VARD Group’s vast experience in cable laying vessel design and construction will be drawn upon to support these industry studies that will provide a modern solution for the U.S. Navy.

“This is another exciting opportunity for Vard Marine to collaborate on industry studies with Philly Shipyard. The recent CHAMP program has built an effective working relationship between our two companies and we see great potential in providing the U.S. Navy with value and quality design services,” said Wade Carson, CEO of Vard Marine.

Per the contract stipulations, Philly Shipyard has selected VARD Electro, MAATS, and Noise Control Engineering, LLC as consultants on the project.

Philly Shipyard is now participating in industry studies for four U.S. government shipbuilding programs, including the T-ARC(X) program. The other three industry studies support the U.S. Navy’s Common Hull Auxiliary Multi-Mission Platform (CHAMP) program, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) program, and the U.S. Navy’s T-AGOS(X) program.

About Philly Shipyard

Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) is a leading U.S. shipbuilder that is presently pursuing a mix of commercial and government work. It possesses a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility and has earned a reputation as a preferred provider of oceangoing merchant vessels with a track record of delivering quality ships, having delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going Jones Act commercial ships since 2000. PSI is the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA. Philly Shipyard ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHLY) and is majority-owned by Aker Capital AS, which in turn is wholly-owned by Aker ASA (Aker). Aker is an industrial investment company that exercises active ownership to create value. Aker has ownership interests in oil and gas, renewable energy and green technologies, maritime assets, marine biotechnology and industrial software, and its portfolio includes companies like Aker BP, Aker Horizons, Aker BioMarine, Cognite, Aker Solutions and Ocean Yield.

For more information about Philly Shipyard, please visit www.phillyshipyard.com.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




