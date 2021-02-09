 

Extension of Recommended Cash Offer for G4S plc and Acceptance Level Update

9 February 2021

On 8 December 2020, the boards of directors managing Allied Universal Topco LLC (“Allied Universal”) and of G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer, to be made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited (“Allied Bidco”), a newly incorporated entity that is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal, to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S (the “Offer”). The full terms of, and conditions to, the Offer and the procedures for acceptance were set out in the offer document dated 5 January 2021 (the "Offer Document").

Today, Allied Universal announced the extension of the Offer, made through its indirectly controlled entity, Allied Bidco, until 1.00 pm (London time) on 6 March 2021 and the level of acceptances received by 9 February 2021 at 1.00 pm (London time) (the “Announcement”).

The Announcement is available on https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.

 

For further enquiries, please contact: 		   
Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189
 

Media enquiries 		   
Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483
Press office   +44 (0) 207 9633333

G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers and Corporate Brokers
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
J.P. Morgan Cazenove


G4S Financial Advisers
Lazard & Co., Limited
Goldman Sachs International

G4S Legal Advisers
Linklaters LLP

Media Advisers
Brunswick

Notes to Editors
G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

Wertpapier


