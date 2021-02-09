NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

9 February 2021

Extension of Recommended Cash Offer for G4S plc and Acceptance Level Update

On 8 December 2020, the boards of directors managing Allied Universal Topco LLC (“Allied Universal”) and of G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer, to be made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited (“Allied Bidco”), a newly incorporated entity that is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal, to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S (the “Offer”). The full terms of, and conditions to, the Offer and the procedures for acceptance were set out in the offer document dated 5 January 2021 (the "Offer Document").

Today, Allied Universal announced the extension of the Offer, made through its indirectly controlled entity, Allied Bidco, until 1.00 pm (London time) on 6 March 2021 and the level of acceptances received by 9 February 2021 at 1.00 pm (London time) (the “Announcement”).

The Announcement is available on https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.





For further enquiries, please contact: Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189



Media enquiries Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483 Press office +44 (0) 207 9633333

G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers and Corporate Brokers

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

J.P. Morgan Cazenove





G4S Financial Advisers

Lazard & Co., Limited

Goldman Sachs International

G4S Legal Advisers

Linklaters LLP

Media Advisers

Brunswick

Notes to Editors

G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.