 

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES FILES FOR PROVISIONAL US PATENT PROTECTION FOR NEW TYPE OF AIR PURIFICATION DEVICE WITH BUILT-IN DOGECOIN MINING RIG

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, February 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized, proudly announced today a USPTO filing for application for provisional patent protection for a first-ever air purifier with built in Dogecoin mining rig.

CNBC recently reported that Dogecoin is surging after billionaire Elon Musk and other celebrities appeared to back the cryptocurrency on Twitter. The meme-inspired token rallied 37% in 24 hours to a record high of $0.084945 at 10:20 a.m. ET on Monday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. As of 12:25 a.m. ET, Dogecoin was up 18% at a price of $0.08008.

Dogecoin's stellar run has boosted its market value to over $10 billion, making it the No. 10 digital coins on CoinMarketCap's ranking. At its intraday peak, Monday, trading volume in Dogecoin had reached around $16.9 billion in the previous 24 hours.

Dogecoin was created in 2013 and is based on the popular "doge" meme that portrays a Shiba Inu dog alongside multicolored text in comic sans font. The cryptocurrency was initially considered a joke but has gained an army of followers. Retail investors have pumped up Dogecoin's price recently, taking their cue from Musk. The Tesla CEO has tweeted about Dogecoin several times over the years.

More recently, he posted a picture of a fictional "Dogue" magazine — a play on the fashion title "Vogue" — possibly leading to an 800% surge in Dogecoin's price. Other celebrities such as Snoop Dog have joined the fun rebranding himself as Snoop Doge.

Doge Coin community on Reddit has over 1,000,000 members and growing daily.

"Imagine being able to earn Dogecoin inside your AirDoge as it protects you from viruses, bacteria, allergens, dust, and mold 24/7.  This patent is designed to cool your built-in Doge Coin mining rig while producing the world's cleanest indoor air for you and your loved ones," commented a member of KNOS's management team. This follows the announcement of our limited edition AirDoge purification system which can be also preordered via https://www.1800safeair.com

