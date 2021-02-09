 

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Playboy Enterprises, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 21:25  |  35   |   |   

Trading Under New Ticker Symbol “PLBY” Expected to Begin Thursday, February 11, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MCAC) (“Mountain Crest”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that in a special meeting of stockholders on February 9, 2021, its stockholders voted to approve its proposed business combination (the “business combination”) with Playboy Enterprises, Inc. (“Playboy”), owner of one of the largest and most recognizable lifestyle brands in the world.

The business combination is expected to close on February 10, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. As part of the consummation of the business combination, Mountain Crest will change its name to “PLBY Group, Inc.” Trading on The Nasdaq Global Market, under the new ticker symbol “PLBY,” is expected to begin on February 11, 2021.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming support from the Mountain Crest stockholders, who we hope are as excited as we are about Playboy’s return to the U.S. capital markets. This week we will officially become PLBY Group, Inc., and start trading under our new ticker, PLBY, marking a momentous occasion for one of the world’s most iconic brands. We’re thrilled to begin the next chapter of our company’s growth story and committed to delivering long-term value for our stockholders,” said Ben Kohn, CEO of Playboy.

Dr. Suying Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp., commented, “I am grateful for the support of all of our stockholders, and excited by the opportunity to partner with Ben and the whole Playboy team on the next stage of growth for this iconic, global business.”

About Playboy
Playboy is one of the largest and most recognizable global lifestyle platforms in the world, with a strong consumer business focused on four categories comprising The Pleasure Lifestyle: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. Under its mission of Pleasure for All, the 67-year-old Playboy brand drives more than $3 billion in global consumer spend and sells products across 180 countries. Playboy is one of the most iconic brands in history.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Playboy Enterprises, Inc. Trading Under New Ticker Symbol “PLBY” Expected to Begin Thursday, February 11, 2021NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MCAC) (“Mountain Crest”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Nyxoah receives FDA approval for full-body 1.5T and 3T MRI compatibility for the Genio system to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units