Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Playboy Enterprises, Inc.

The business combination is expected to close on February 10, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. As part of the consummation of the business combination, Mountain Crest will change its name to “PLBY Group, Inc.” Trading on The Nasdaq Global Market, under the new ticker symbol “PLBY,” is expected to begin on February 11, 2021.

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MCAC) (“Mountain Crest”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that in a special meeting of stockholders on February 9, 2021, its stockholders voted to approve its proposed business combination (the “business combination”) with Playboy Enterprises, Inc. (“Playboy”), owner of one of the largest and most recognizable lifestyle brands in the world.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming support from the Mountain Crest stockholders, who we hope are as excited as we are about Playboy’s return to the U.S. capital markets. This week we will officially become PLBY Group, Inc., and start trading under our new ticker, PLBY, marking a momentous occasion for one of the world’s most iconic brands. We’re thrilled to begin the next chapter of our company’s growth story and committed to delivering long-term value for our stockholders,” said Ben Kohn, CEO of Playboy.

Dr. Suying Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp., commented, “I am grateful for the support of all of our stockholders, and excited by the opportunity to partner with Ben and the whole Playboy team on the next stage of growth for this iconic, global business.”

About Playboy

Playboy is one of the largest and most recognizable global lifestyle platforms in the world, with a strong consumer business focused on four categories comprising The Pleasure Lifestyle: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. Under its mission of Pleasure for All, the 67-year-old Playboy brand drives more than $3 billion in global consumer spend and sells products across 180 countries. Playboy is one of the most iconic brands in history.