Veritex Community Bank Opens Satellite Office in Houston Memorial Area

Veritex Community Bank has announced it has signed a lease on first generation office space at the newly constructed Village Tower, 9655 Katy Freeway, near Memorial City. In an effort to meet the needs of the growing Veritex Corporate, Commercial and Industrial banking teams, Veritex Bank partnered with CBRE to find a location that would allow for continued growth.

Village Towers - Houston, TX. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We were considering new office space prior to COVID-19, and as the year progressed, we carefully observed how our team functions. The need for office space to meet clients whether that is in person or video conferencing still exists as well as the ability to collaborate with other team members in a safe way,” said Jon Heine, Houston Market President. “Having just been recognized as one of Fortune’s 100 fastest growing companies, we found the timing to be perfect to add a west Houston location.”

The new lease is comprised of 12,200 square feet of office space and prominent vertical signage on the façade of Village Towers. The amenity rich property includes a gym, oversized conference center, ample dining options such as Masraff’s, Texadelphia, Treebeards, and more.

About Veritex Bank

Veritex Community Bank is a mid-sized community bank serving its customers with a full suite of banking products and services. The bank has over 40 branch locations in Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas, Texas, with total assets of over $8 billion. The bank, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, specializes in providing depository and credit services small- to mid-size businesses, which have been largely neglected by national banks. The name “Veritex” is derived from the Latin word “veritas,” meaning truth, and “Texas.”

