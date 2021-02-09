Yelp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

“2020 was a transformational year for Yelp,” said Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “We preserved our financial strength throughout the pandemic as we increased the pace of product innovation to help consumers and local businesses stay connected, while continuing to make significant progress on our long-term strategy. We increased monetization in Home & Local Services and completed the realignment of our go-to-market channels, driving more revenue growth through our Self-serve channel. As we look ahead, we are confident in our ability to return to sustainable revenue growth in 2021.”

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 in the Q4 and Full Year 2020 Shareholder Letter available on its Investor Relations website at www.yelp-ir.com .

Quarterly Conference Call

Yelp will host a live Q&A session today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and outlook for the first quarter and full year of 2021. The webcast of the Q&A can be accessed on the Yelp Investor Relations website at www.yelp-ir.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (www.yelp.com) connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos, and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect, and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment, or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.

Yelp intends to make future announcements of material financial and other information through its Investor Relations website. Yelp will also, from time to time, disclose this information through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, or webcasts, as required by applicable law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, Yelp’s future performance, including Yelp’s ability to return to sustainable growth in 2021, that are based on its current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties.

Yelp’s actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to:

fluctuations in the number of COVID-19 cases, the pace at which vaccinations are administered in the United States, and the timeframe for the lifting of COVID-19-related shelter-in-place orders and business restrictions;

the pace of reopening and recovery by local economies and economic recovery in the United States generally;

Yelp’s ability to maintain and expand its base of advertisers, particularly as many businesses reduce spending on advertising in connection with COVID-19;

Yelp’s ability to continue to operate effectively with a primarily remote work force and attract and retain key talent;

Yelp’s limited operating history in an evolving industry;

Yelp’s ability to generate sufficient revenue to regain profitability, particularly in light of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and Yelp’s relief initiatives; and

Yelp’s ability to generate and maintain sufficient high-quality content from its users.

YELP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 595,875 $ 170,281 Short-term marketable securities — 242,000 Accounts receivable, net 88,400 106,832 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,450 14,196 Total current assets 712,725 533,309 Long-term marketable securities — 53,499 Property, equipment and software, net 101,718 110,949 Operating lease right-of-use assets 168,209 197,866 Goodwill 109,261 104,589 Intangibles, net 13,521 10,082 Restricted cash 665 22,037 Other non-current assets 48,848 38,369 Total assets $ 1,154,947 $ 1,070,700 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 87,760 $ 72,333 Operating lease liabilities — current 51,161 57,507 Deferred revenue 4,109 4,315 Total current liabilities 143,030 134,155 Operating lease liabilities — long-term 148,935 174,756 Other long-term liabilities 8,448 6,798 Total liabilities 300,413 315,709 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 1,398,248 1,259,803 Treasury stock (2,964 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,807 ) (11,759 ) Accumulated deficit (533,943 ) (493,053 ) Total stockholders’ equity 854,534 754,991 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,154,947 $ 1,070,700

YELP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 233,195 $ 268,823 $ 872,933 $ 1,014,194 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue(1) 15,321 16,656 57,186 62,410 Sales and marketing(1) 102,173 126,370 437,060 500,386 Product development(1) 58,457 61,138 232,561 230,440 General and administrative(1) 29,625 34,164 130,450 136,091 Depreciation and amortization 13,125 12,849 50,609 49,356 Restructuring 15 — 3,862 — Total costs and expenses 218,716 251,177 911,728 978,683 Income (loss) from operations 14,479 17,646 (38,795 ) 35,511 Other income, net 393 2,611 3,670 14,256 Income (loss) before income taxes 14,872 20,257 (35,125 ) 49,767 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (6,217 ) 3,105 (15,701 ) 8,886 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 21,089 $ 17,152 $ (19,424 ) $ 40,881 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.52 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic 74,524 70,627 73,005 74,627 Diluted 76,971 72,987 73,005 77,969 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 949 $ 1,119 $ 3,784 $ 4,535 Sales and marketing 7,476 7,524 29,670 30,668 Product development 17,489 16,861 67,622 63,433 General and administrative 6,070 5,001 23,498 22,876 Total stock-based compensation $ 31,984 $ 30,505 $ 124,574 $ 121,512

YELP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (19,424 ) $ 40,881 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 50,609 49,356 Provision for doubtful accounts 32,265 22,543 Stock-based compensation 124,574 121,512 Noncash lease cost 42,235 41,365 Deferred income taxes (11,181 ) (2,799 ) Other adjustments, net 2,193 (2,997 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,833 ) (42,070 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 164 (1,349 ) Operating lease liabilities (46,283 ) (41,808 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 15,382 20,148 Net cash provided by operating activities 176,701 204,782 Investing Activities Sales and maturities of marketable securities — available-for-sale 290,395 — Purchases of marketable securities — held-to-maturity (87,438 ) (541,451 ) Maturities of marketable securities — held-to-maturity 93,200 674,097 Purchases of other investments (10,000 ) — Release of escrow deposit — 28,750 Purchases of property, equipment and software (32,002 ) (37,522 ) Purchase of intangible asset (6,129 ) — Other investing activities 333 461 Net cash provided by investing activities 248,359 124,335 Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock-based plans 27,382 32,263 Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards (23,605 ) (42,771 ) Repurchases of common stock (24,396 ) (481,011 ) Other financing activities (433 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (21,052 ) (491,519 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 214 (115 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 404,222 (162,517 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period 192,318 354,835 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period $ 596,540 $ 192,318

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and statements made during the above referenced webcast may include information relating to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, each of which the Securities and Exchange Commission has defined as a "non-GAAP financial measure."

We define EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: provision for (benefit from) income taxes; other income, net; and depreciation and amortization.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: provision for (benefit from) income taxes; other income, net; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; and, in certain periods, certain other income and expense items, such as restructuring costs and fees related to shareholder activism. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by Yelp management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve Yelp’s annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of Yelp’s primary business operations. Accordingly, Yelp believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. Beginning in 2021, Yelp no longer considers EBITDA a key measure used by its management and the board of directors and will cease providing this amount going forward.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of Yelp’s financial results as reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). In particular, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as substitutes for, or superior to, net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Some of these limitations are:

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect all cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, Yelp's working capital needs;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of the recording or release of valuation allowances or tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to Yelp;

Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation;

Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account any income or costs that management determines are not indicative of ongoing operating performance, such as restructuring costs and fees related to shareholder activism; and

other companies, including those in Yelp’s industry, may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, you should consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin alongside other financial performance measures, net income (loss) and Yelp’s other GAAP results.

The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, except percentages; unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 21,089 $ 17,152 $ (19,424 ) $ 40,881 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (6,217 ) 3,105 (15,701 ) 8,886 Other income, net (393 ) (2,611 ) (3,670 ) (14,256 ) Depreciation and amortization 13,125 12,849 50,609 49,356 EBITDA 27,604 30,495 11,814 84,867 Stock-based compensation 31,984 30,505 124,574 121,512 Restructuring 15 — 3,862 — Fees related to shareholder activism(1) — — — 7,116 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,603 $ 61,000 $ 140,250 $ 213,495 Net revenue $ 233,195 $ 268,823 $ 872,933 $ 1,014,194 Adjusted EBITDA margin 26 % 23 % 16 % 21 %

(1) Recorded within general and administrative expenses on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209006054/en/