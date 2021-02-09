Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

“We made significant progress in 2020 with the successful launch of QINLOCK, completing enrollment in the Phase 3 INTRIGUE study in second-line GIST patients, and generating promising new data for both vimseltinib and rebastinib,” said Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. “We’re incredibly excited by the opportunities ahead for the Company in 2021. Specifically, we look forward to top-line results from the INTRIGUE study and are actively preparing for a potential EMA approval for QINLOCK in fourth-line GIST in the second half of this year.”

Mr. Hoerter continued, “In addition, we remain very excited by the prospects of our maturing pipeline. We are on track to report additional data from and finalize pivotal development plans for both vimseltinib and rebastinib in the second half of this year, and also plan to initiate the Phase 1 study of DCC-3116, our ULK kinase inhibitor for the potential treatment of patients with cancers driven by mutations in RAS or RAF genes, in the second quarter of 2021.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

QINLOCK (ripretinib) Recorded $19.5 million in QINLOCK net product revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, including $18.5 million in U.S. net product revenue. Completed enrollment in the INTRIGUE Phase 3 clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of QINLOCK compared to sunitinib in patients with second-line GIST. Top-line results for this study are expected in the second half of 2021. Received validation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the Marketing Authorisation Application for QINLOCK in fourth-line GIST. Potential EMA approval is expected in the second half of 2021. Presented new data at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting with results from an exploratory analysis from the Phase 3 INVICTUS study that highlighted the broad spectrum of mutations that drive GIST and clinical data demonstrating QINLOCK’s clinically meaningful activity in patients with a broad spectrum of KIT and PDGFRA mutations. Expects potential approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in the first half of 2021.



Vimseltinib (DCC-3014) Presented preliminary results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of vimseltinib, a CSF1R inhibitor, in patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) at the CTOS 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting. The results showed a 41% objective response rate, confirmed and unconfirmed, including one confirmed complete response, and treatment was generally well-tolerated with treatment-emergent adverse events mostly grade 1 or 2. Based on these preliminary results, the expansion cohorts for vimseltinib in TGCT patients opened at the recommended Phase 2 dose of 30 mg twice weekly. Expects to present updated data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study in patients with TGCT in the second half of 2021. Plans to finalize the pivotal development plan for vimseltinib in TGCT in the second half of 2021.



Rebastinib Completed enrollment in the endometrial cancer cohort and the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer cohort of the ongoing Phase 1b/2 study of rebastinib, an inhibitor of TIE2, in combination with paclitaxel. Expects to present updated data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 study of rebastinib in combination with paclitaxel in the endometrial cancer cohort in the second quarter of 2021, and the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer cohort in the second half of 2021. Plans to finalize the pivotal development plan for rebastinib in combination with paclitaxel in the second half of 2021.



DCC-3116 Submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Plans to initiate the Phase 1, multicenter, open-label, first-in-human study of DCC-3116 as a single agent and then in combination with trametinib in patients with advanced or metastatic tumors with a mutant RAS or RAF gene in the second quarter of 2021.



Corporate Update Today announced the appointment of Margarida Duarte as Senior Vice President, Head of International. Ms. Duarte was most recently Vice President, Head of Commercial for Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, where she was instrumental in the launch of multiple new products. She brings to Deciphera over 15 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry and previous leadership roles in commercial, marketing, and strategy, along with experience leading cross functional teams in medical, regulatory, supply chain, and global product development.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenue: Total net revenue for fourth quarter was $19.5 million, which includes U.S. sales of QINLOCK of $18.5 million and ex-U.S. sales of QINLOCK of $1.0 million. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company did not generate revenue. Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $42.1 million, which includes $39.5 million in sales of QINLOCK and $2.6 million in collaboration revenue. Net product revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 includes U.S. sales of QINLOCK of $38.0 million and ex-U.S. sales of QINLOCK of $1.5 million. This compares to total revenue of $25.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was related to the Company’s exclusive license agreement with Zai Lab to advance the development and commercialization of ripretinib in Greater China.

Cost of Sales: Cost of sales were $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. There were no cost of sales in 2019 as no product sales were generated during that period. Cost of sales will not be significant until the initial pre-launch inventory is depleted, and additional inventory is manufactured and sold.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $52.3 million, compared to $46.6 million for the same period in 2019, and $199.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $157.6 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to personnel costs, preclinical costs, and clinical trial costs related to vimseltinib, rebastinib, DCC-3116, and the Phase 3 INTRIGUE study in second-line GIST. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in clinical trial expenses related to the Phase 3 INVICTUS study in fourth-line and fourth-line plus GIST. Non-cash, stock-based compensation was $17.4 million and $7.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $30.1 million, compared to $23.7 million for the same period in 2019 and $114.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $68.1 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to personnel costs as well as external spend associated with commercial preparedness and launch of QINLOCK, increased expenses incurred in connection with Deciphera’s new headquarters that commenced in October 2019, and technology-related costs to support the growth of the business. Non-cash, stock-based compensation was $19.7 million and $12.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Net Loss: For the fourth quarter of 2020, Deciphera reported a net loss of $62.7 million, or $1.10 per share, compared with a net loss of $67.2 million, or $1.31 per share, for the same period in 2019. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $266.5 million, or $4.78 per share, compared with a net loss of $192.3 million, or $4.48 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Cash Position: As of December 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $561.3 million, compared to $579.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Based on its current operating plans, Deciphera expects its current cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities together with anticipated product revenues, but excluding any potential future milestone payments or other payments under its collaboration or license agreements, will enable the Company to fund its operating and capital expenditures into the second half of 2022.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK is Deciphera’s FDA-approved switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). QINLOCK is also approved for fourth-line GIST in Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,897 $ 120,320 Short-term marketable securities 416,033 459,256 Accounts receivable, net 13,896 — Inventory 5,716 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,489 13,832 Total current assets 584,031 593,408 Long-term marketable securities 9,375 — Long-term investments—restricted 3,102 1,510 Property and equipment, net 9,583 6,333 Operating lease assets 36,341 21,158 Total assets $ 642,432 $ 622,409 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,308 $ 19,575 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 55,227 38,716 Operating lease liabilities 2,457 1,747 Total current liabilities 69,992 60,038 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 28,764 15,904 Total liabilities 98,756 75,942 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 125,000,000 shares authorized; 57,596,144

shares and 51,617,639 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 576 516 Additional paid-in capital 1,297,557 1,033,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11 111 Accumulated deficit (754,468) (487,979) Total stockholders' equity 543,676 546,467 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 642,432 $ 622,409

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Revenues: Product revenues, net $ 39,461 $ — $ — Collaboration revenues 2,626 25,000 — Total revenues 42,087 25,000 — Cost and operating expenses: Cost of sales 225 — — Research and development 198,970 157,610 82,887 Selling, general, and administrative 114,082 68,116 21,212 Total cost and operating expenses 313,277 225,726 104,099 Loss from operations (271,190) (200,726) (104,099) Other income (expense): Interest and other income, net 4,701 8,537 4,329 Interest expense — (67) (84) Total other income (expense), net 4,701 8,470 4,245 Net loss $ (266,489) $ (192,256) $ (99,854) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (4.78) $ (4.48) $ (2.82) Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted 55,780,982 42,869,058 35,390,480

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Product revenues, net $ 19,472 $ — Collaboration revenues 14 — Total revenues 19,486 — Cost and operating expenses: Cost of sales 127 — Research and development 52,288 46,636 Selling, general, and administrative 30,070 23,737 Total cost and operating expenses 82,485 70,373 Loss from operations (62,999) (70,373) Other income (expense): Interest and other income, net 259 3,169 Interest expense — (12) Total other income (expense), net 259 3,157 Net loss $ (62,740) $ (67,216) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (1.10) $ (1.31) Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted 57,223,076 51,260,062

