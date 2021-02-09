Electromed, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (“Q2 FY 2021”).

Net revenue increased 11.1% to $9.5 million, compared to $8.5 million during the three months ended December 31, 2019 (“Q2 FY 2020”), driven by a 16.1% increase in home care revenue.

Gross profit percentage increased to 79.2% of net revenue, compared to 78.1% in Q2 FY 2020, primarily due to a higher mix of home care revenue and a favorable mix of Medicare within home care.

Net income equaled $1.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in Q2 FY 2020, and reflects increased strategic investments in both R&D and SG&A.

Cash as of December 31, 2020 was $11.7 million, benefiting from $669,000 in operating cash flow in Q2 FY 2021.

Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Electromed, commented, “In the second quarter we continued to adapt successfully to healthcare system disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our strong execution of a hybrid virtual and face-to-face selling approach combined with the ability for prescribers to more easily provide care via the provisional CMS waiver drove a 16.1% increase in home care revenue compared to the prior year period. The home care success more than offset the ongoing challenges to the other markets of our business negatively impacted by the pandemic, most clearly seen in the year over year decline in the institutional market. However, compared to the first quarter of our current fiscal year our business benefited from increased face-to-face interaction between patients and physicians and improved access to clinics for our sales staff.”

Ms. Skarvan concluded, “We are encouraged by this quarter’s strong financial results and pleased with our sales team’s execution and ability to adapt to ever changing conditions in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we continue to operate within the constraints of a pandemic, we are cautiously optimistic about our prospects for continued revenue growth in the second half of fiscal 2021. Against this backdrop, we continue to fund strategic investments for our long-term growth, including research and development on our next generation device for HFCWO therapy and expanding our direct-to-patient marketing to increase awareness of bronchiectasis and SmartVest as an effective treatment. During this pandemic, our priority continues to be the health, safety and well-being of our teammates, clinicians and patients, while executing on our strategy to gain greater share of the large, underpenetrated bronchiectasis market. We are well positioned to succeed given our strong balance sheet, excellent cash flow profile and differentiated SmartVest Airway Clearance System.”

Q2 FY 2021 Review

Net revenue in Q2 FY 2021 increased 11.1% to $9.5 million, from $8.5 million in Q2 FY 2020. Home care revenue increased 16.1% to $8.9 million in Q2 FY 2021 from $7.7 million in Q2 FY 2020. Field sales employees totaled 45, of which 38 were direct sales, at the end of Q2 FY 2021, compared to 40 at the end of Q2 FY 2020, of which 34 were direct sales. Institutional revenue decreased 37.4% to $309,000 from $494,000 in Q2 FY 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the volume of devices and disposable wraps sold due to COVID-19’s continued impact on hospital purchasing activity. Home care distributor revenue increased 13.7% to $149,000 from $131,000 in Q2 FY 2020. International revenue decreased 46.6% to $135,000 from $253,000 in Q2 FY 2020.

Gross profit in Q2 FY 2021 totaled $7.5 million, or 79.2% of net revenue, compared to $6.7 million, or 78.1% of net revenue, in Q2 FY 2020. The increase in gross profit percentage was primarily due to a higher mix of home care revenue and a favorable mix of Medicare within home care.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in Q2 FY 2021 increased 9.5% to $5.4 million from $5.0 million in Q2 FY 2020. The increase in SG&A spending was primarily due to increased payroll and compensation-related expenses associated with higher incentive payments on stronger home care revenue and higher average sales and marketing headcount, as well as increased direct-to-consumer marketing expenses, partially offset by lower travel, meals and entertainment expenses. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 57.2%, compared to 58.1% in Q2 FY 2020. Research and development expenses increased to $507,000 from $143,000 in Q2 FY 2020, primarily due to the development of a next generation platform. As a percentage of revenue, R&D expenses were 5.3% compared to 1.7% in Q2 FY 2020.

Net income before income taxes totaled $1.6 million in Q2 FY 2021, compared to $1.6 million in Q2 FY 2020, and reflects increased strategic investments in both R&D and SG&A.

Net income was $1.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in Q2 FY 2020. In Q2 FY 2021, income tax expense totaled $389,000, compared to an income tax expense of $419,000 in the same period of the prior year.

Year-to-Date FY 2021 Summary

For the six months ended December 31, 2020, net revenue grew 3.9% to $17.5 million, from $16.8 million in the same period of fiscal 2020. The revenue increase was primarily due to growth in our home care market, partially offset by lower institutional revenue. Gross profit percentage was 78.1%, compared to 77.3% in the prior fiscal year period. The gross margin percentage increase was primarily due to a higher mix of home care revenue and a favorable mix of Medicare within home care. Net income was approximately $1.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to approximately $2.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2020. The net income decrease was primarily due to increased strategic investments in R&D and SG&A.

Financial Condition

The Company’s balance sheet at December 31, 2020 included cash of $11.7 million, accounts receivable of $15.4 million, no debt, working capital of $27.4 million, and shareholders’ equity of $32.3 million.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, makes, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about the Company can be found at www.smartvest.com.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions, including the negative of these terms, but they are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed, and actual results may vary materially due to the uncertainties and risks, known or unknown associated with such statements. Examples of risks and uncertainties for the Company include, but are not limited to, the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on our business, operations and employees as well as its impact on our customers and distribution channels and on economies and markets more generally; the competitive nature of our market; changes to Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance reimbursement policies; changes to state and federal health care laws; changes affecting the medical device industry; our ability to develop new sales channels for our products such as the Home Care distributor channel; our need to maintain regulatory compliance and to gain future regulatory approvals and clearances; new drug or pharmaceutical discoveries; general economic and business conditions; our ability to renew our line of credit or obtain additional credit as necessary; our ability to protect and expand our intellectual property portfolio; the risks associated with expansion into international markets, as well as other factors we may describe from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended from time to time, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K). Investors should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all of the risks, uncertainties or potentially inaccurate assumptions investors should take into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers should not place undue reliance on “forward-looking statements,” as such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Financial Tables Follow:

Electromed, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash $ 11,742,115 $ 10,479,150 Accounts receivable (net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $45,000) 15,395,124 12,940,677 Contract assets 696,993 902,619 Inventories, net 2,603,495 3,084,620 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 381,763 353,318 Income tax receivable 76,271 262,155 Total current assets 30,895,761 28,022,539 Property and equipment, net 3,583,374 3,788,469 Finite-life intangible assets, net 622,697 598,389 Other assets 43,792 80,166 Deferred income taxes 678,000 755,000 Total assets $ 35,823,624 $ 33,244,563 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Current maturities of other long-term liabilities $ 40,455 $ 72,328 Accounts payable 722,905 555,510 Accrued compensation 1,823,742 1,404,497 Warranty reserve 770,000 740,000 Other accrued liabilities 128,859 214,045 Total current liabilities 3,485,961 2,986,380 Other long-term liabilities 3,929 8,868 Total liabilities 3,489,890 2,995,248 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 13,000,000 shares authorized; 8,635,045 and 8,567,834 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 86,350 85,678 Additional paid-in capital 16,825,192 16,480,134 Retained earnings 15,422,192 13,683,503 Total shareholders’ equity 32,333,734 30,249,315 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 35,823,624 $ 33,244,563

Electromed, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 9,496,073 $ 8,546,942 $ 17,500,245 $ 16,849,440 Cost of revenues 1,970,830 1,871,434 3,826,780 3,831,584 Gross profit 7,525,243 6,675,508 13,673,465 13,017,856 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 5,435,025 4,965,053 10,439,205 9,859,858 Research and development 507,497 143,477 988,556 242,414 Total operating expenses 5,942,522 5,108,530 11,427,761 10,102,272 Operating income 1,582,721 1,566,978 2,245,704 2,915,584 Interest income, net 9,706 37,078 18,985 77,028 Net income before income taxes 1,592,427 1,604,056 2,264,689 2,992,612 Income tax expense 389,000 419,000 526,000 793,000 Net income $ 1,203,427 $ 1,185,056 1,738,689 $ 2,199,612 Income per share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.14 0.20 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.14 0.19 $ 0.25 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,570,313 8,390,125 8,560,590 8,384,807 Diluted 8,924,861 8,759,143 8,926,182 8,698,168

Electromed, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $ 1,738,689 $ 2,199,612 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 250,489 318,982 Amortization of finite-life intangible assets 65,074 60,219 Share-based compensation expense 429,776 444,258 Deferred income taxes Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 77,000 18,000 Loss on disposal of property and equipment Changes in operating assets and liabilities: - 1,294 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,454,447 ) 41,822 Contract assets 205,626 (194,963 ) Inventories 490,430 (19,448 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,929 76,213 Income tax receivable 185,884 (206,489 ) Income tax payable - (288,511 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 494,429 (427,390 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,490,879 2,023,599 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Expenditures for property and equipment (53,778 ) (669,842 ) Expenditures for finite-life intangible assets (90,090 ) (30,899 ) Net cash used in investing activities (143,868 ) (700,741 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Issuance of common stock upon exercise of options 45,669 75,936 Taxes paid on net share settlement of stock option exercises (129,715 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (84,046 ) 75,936 Net increase in cash 1,262,965 1,398,794 Cash Beginning of period 10,479,150 7,807,928 End of period $ 11,742,115 $ 9,206,722

