Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Announces Proposed Public Offering of $110 Million of Senior Notes Due 2026

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W" or the "Company") (NYSE: BW) announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of $110 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026. B&W expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional senior notes in connection with the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to support clean energy growth initiatives, substantially pay down its revolving credit facility and permanently reduce the facility size by 75% of the senior note value exclusive of the value of the B. Riley Financial term loan exchange. As part of the offering, B. Riley Financial, Inc. intends to exchange $35 million of its existing Tranche A term loan for $35 million principal amount of senior notes in the offering. Following the completion of the offering, the interest rate on the remaining Tranche A term loan balance will be reduced to an interest rate equal to 150 basis points less than the interest rates of the senior notes, compared to its current rate of 12%. The Company and its lenders have also amended the terms of its credit agreement to facilitate the senior notes offering, among other things.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering. D.A. Davidson & Co., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., and National Securities Corporation are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Aegis Capital Corp., Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Huntington Securities, Inc. and Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The senior notes will be offered under the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 13, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, which will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting B. Riley Securities by telephone at (703) 312-9580, or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com. The final terms of the proposed offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.