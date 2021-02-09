OFS Credit Company Increases Common Stock Distribution and Declares Preferred Stock Distributions

OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ:OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.53 per share quarterly distribution, an approximate 2% increase from the prior quarter, for common stockholders for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The Board of Directors has also declared monthly cash distributions on the 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock and 6.60% Series B Term Preferred Stock through July 2021.

The distribution for common stockholders will be paid in cash or shares of our common stock at the election of stockholders. The total amount of cash distributed to all stockholders will be limited to 20% of the total distribution to be paid, excluding any cash paid for fractional shares. The remainder of the distribution (approximately 80%) will be paid in the form of shares of our common stock. The exact distribution of cash and stock to any given stockholder will be dependent upon his/her election as well as elections of other stockholders, subject to the pro-rata limitation.