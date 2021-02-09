KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV) announced today that it intends to offer and sell 4,500,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, KalVista intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of its common stock offered in the public offering at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares will be offered and sold by KalVista. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

KalVista intends to use the net proceeds from this proposed offering to fund the planned Phase 3 trial of KVD900, the planned Phase 2 trial of KVD824 and continued development of KalVista’s oral Factor XIIa programs. The remainder of the net proceeds, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes.

The public offering will be made pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-228831) on Form S-3 that was previously filed by KalVista with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 14, 2018 and declared effective by the SEC on December 21, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the preliminary prospectus and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be available, when filed, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Jefferies, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.