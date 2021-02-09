 

Lucira Health Announces Closing of its Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

09.02.2021, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,350,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 1,350,000 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Lucira from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were $175.95 million. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Lucira.

Lucira’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 5, 2021 under the ticker symbol “LHDX.”

BofA Securities and William Blair acted as lead bookrunning managers and LifeSci Capital acted as co-manager for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by telephone at (800) 294-1322, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, or William Blair, Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on February 4, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. Lucira has developed a testing platform that produces centralized-laboratory-accurate molecular testing in a single-use and consumer-friendly test kit that is powered by two AA batteries and fits in the palm of a hand. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time. The LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit is designed to provide a clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection.



